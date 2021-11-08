Caley Thistle fan view: Another frustrating encounter could prompt Billy Dodds to freshen up the starting line-up

I find it hard to know what to make of this Caley Thistle side.

After a stunning start to the season they have faltered a bit in recent weeks.

Having said that, they have received a lot of positive comments about how they played against Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday and at Firhill the previous week. On both occasions they came away with a point but had to be disppointed that it wasn’t all three.

On Saturday creating chances wasn’t the problem but they perhaps could have taken one or two more.

They will have to be annoyed they couldn’t hold onto a lead on two occasions. That has to be infuriating, especially when they had taken an early lead only for it to last for just a couple of minutes.

In his post-match comments you could sense an increasing level of frustration and disappointment from the normally very positive Billy Dodds. It will be interesting to see if he makes changes next time out.

⚽ The Goals from yesterday's 2-2 draw against Ayr United at Somerset Park Sean Welsh and Michael Gardyne on the scoresheet for the Caley Jags! pic.twitter.com/vdJx51Bsz8 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 7, 2021

I can see the club’s fans are split over how to view the way things are going.

On one hand you have those who are not happy at the way the club has dropped nine points in the last four games.

On the other you have those who would say that despite all those dropped points we are still only a point behind league leaders Kilmarnock. Both points of view are equally valid but we need to start winning games again soon.

So you would think that with bottom club Dunfermline visiting Inverness on Saturday it would be a great opportunity to pick up three points.

I have no doubt that Inverness are capable of doing that but life in this league is often not that simple.

The Pars have not won a league game all season but may well have appointed a new manager before the weekend which could give them a boost. It should be an intriguing game and anything could happen.