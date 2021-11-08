Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle fan view: Another frustrating encounter could prompt Billy Dodds to freshen up the starting line-up

By David Sutherland
November 8, 2021, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

I find it hard to know what to make of this Caley Thistle side.

After a stunning start to the season they have faltered a bit in recent weeks.

Having said that, they have received a lot of positive comments about how they played against Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday and at Firhill the previous week. On both occasions they came away with a point but had to be disppointed that it wasn’t all three.

On Saturday creating chances wasn’t the problem but they perhaps could have taken one or two more.

They will have to be annoyed they couldn’t hold onto a lead on two occasions.  That has to be infuriating, especially when they had taken an early lead only for it to last for just a couple of minutes.

In his post-match comments you could sense an increasing level of frustration and disappointment from the normally very positive Billy Dodds.  It will be interesting to see if he makes changes next time out.

I can see the club’s fans are split over how to view the way things are going.

On one hand you have those who are not happy at the way the club has dropped nine points in the last four games.

On the other you have those who would say that despite all those dropped points we are still only a point behind league leaders Kilmarnock. Both points of view are equally valid but we need to start winning games again soon.

So you would think that with bottom club Dunfermline visiting Inverness on Saturday it would be a great opportunity to pick up three points.

I have no doubt that Inverness are capable of doing that but life in this league is often not that simple.

The Pars have not won a league game all season but may well have appointed a new manager before the weekend which could give them a boost. It should be an intriguing game and anything could happen.

