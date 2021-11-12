Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline Athletic unveil former Caley Jags and Ross County boss John Hughes as their new manager

By Paul Chalk
November 12, 2021, 10:34 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 10:56 am
Post Thumbnail

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County manager John Hughes has this morning been confirmed as the new manager of Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic.

The Pars, who have yet to win a game this season, are the visitors to the Caledonian Stadium tomorrow for a second v 10th league clash.

However, Hughes will watch from the stand as caretakers Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields take the side for the second successive week before the new boss takes fully charge on Monday.

Hughes, who won the Scottish Cup with ICT in 2015, also kept County in the Premiership last season before chairman Roy MacGregor opted to recruit Malky Mackay as his replacement in May.

Hughes, who had a short stint in charge of Raith Rovers has been doing media work with BBC Scotland, but has never hid his desire to return to front-line management.

Unanimous decision to recruit Yogi

A club statement confirmed the East End Park club had got their man to take over from Peter Grant.

It said: “John last night signed a contract with our club until the summer of 2023, and will work alongside all of our existing backroom staff.

“John recently left his post at Ross County in the summer after successfully keeping the Staggies in the Premiership. He is a highly experienced manager who is highly regarded for developing young players, at the majority of his previous clubs.

John Hughes guided Caley Thistle to the Scottish Cup in 2015 with a final win against Falkirk, another of his former clubs.

“As is normal, a small group of directors, nominated by the board, followed a robust process to select candidates both from those that formally applied, as well as approaching others to ascertain whether they would like to be considered for the position.

“In the end, we identified a small number of candidates who had the right credentials, at this moment in time, to be worthy of interview. Two candidates performed especially well at interview.

John Hughes, who kept Ross County in the top-flight last season.

“However, it was the unanimous decision of the board that John Hughes, by virtue of his previous experience and leadership qualities was the man we should appoint to help us stabilise our club’s position in the SPFL Championship, and take us further forward.”

Pars on hunt for first win of season

Whittaker was in caretaker charge along with Shields last week as Dunfermline slid to a 3-1 home league loss against Morton.

They head to Inverness tomorrow without an away league win on board for more than a year.

 

