Caley Thistle fan view: Urgency required to end winless sequence

By David Sutherland
November 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 15, 2021, 11:51 am
Dunfermline's Matty Todd and Inverness' Lewis Jamieson in the thick of the action.
It was another disappointing Saturday afternoon for Caley Thistle and pretty painful for their watching supporters.

I really didn’t enjoy this game one bit and Inverness can have no complaints about losing.

They showed they hadn’t learned from their difficulties in recent weeks and they urgently need to snap this winless streak.

Once again we saw that taking the lead is not a problem for this team.

It does, though, seem to be the point where things go wrong.  Not so long ago I said that Inverness struggle once they take the lead to push on and score another.  That’s not changed.

It happened twice at Somerset Park the previous week and we saw it again on Saturday.

It was a bright start from the home team and they deservedly took the lead when Billy Mckay was on hand to tuck away a Michael Gardyne shot that rebounded off the bar.

However, as the first half progressed the Pars slowly but surely came into the game and by the break I felt that Caley Thistle were lucky to be still ahead.

You never felt that Inverness were going to get a second and that continued into the second half.

By the time that Dunfermline equalised I don’t think any Caley Thistle fans were surprised. When they took the lead nobody was shocked and that has to set alarm bells ringing.

It is hard to find anything positive to say about Saturday’s game and I don’t like that.

Things are spiralling downwards at the moment and you could sense the disappointment from the home fans.

I appreciate that injuries and illness interfered with preparations for Saturday’s game, both on the field and the bench, but this team is better than what we saw against Dunfermline.

 

