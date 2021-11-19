Billy Mckay double sees Caley Thistle net Friday night victory at Queen of the South

Billy Mckay’s double earned Caley Thistle a 2-1 win against Queen of the South at Palmerston which takes them into second spot in the Championship.

In a game screened live on BBC Scotland, a first half Billy Mckay penalty put ICT on their way in the first half and he headed them 2-0 ahead early in the second half.

Lee Connelly fired Queens back into the match with 14 minutes to go, but the Caley Jags held on to earn a deserved three points before the rest of the division play for the weekend.

These were two sides largely off form, with Queens on a six-game winless streak going into this fixture, that was one worse than ICT.

Inverness dropped to third in the table on Saturday when basement side Dunfermline Athletic, who had just recruited their former boss John Hughes, won 2-1 at the Caledonian Stadium.

The Pars’ victory in the Highlands heaped the pressure on the ninth-placed Doonhamers, with two points the difference at the foot of the table. The Fifers host Ayr tomorrow.

Despite poor form,Queens had held promotion contenders Raith Rovers and Arbroath to draws over the past fornight.

Palmerston Park is a happy hunting ground for the Highland side. They made the 470-mile round journey to Dumfries having not lost here in their last nine games, stretching back to February 2004.

Almost three years ago to the day, ICT hit back from 3-0 down in the last 20 minutes to secure a 3-3 draw in what was also a debut night from the bench for young Roddy MacGregor.

These teams’ sole meeting this term came in Inverness when a late Michael Gardyne screamer edged a tight affair 2-1 in favour of the Caley Jags.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds missed Saturday’s match due to illness, which along with injury bit into their weekend squad.

There were two Inverness changes, with Shane Sutherland and MacGregor coming in for Gardyne and Tom Walsh, who are understood to have knocks.

Home manager Allan Johnston named the same 11 who drew with Arbroath the week before.

The first chance of note fell for the hosts, stemming from an Aaron Doran corner and midfielder Scott Allardice’s low drive had power but was blocked and the danger cleared.

Billy Mckay then weaved his way into the box, but his tame shot was gratefully gathered by keeper Solomon Brynn.

Queens were getting into the contest before long and Innes Cameron was a fraction away from connecting at the end of a sweeping attack down the right.

On 19 minutes, the pressure from Caley Jags lead to a golden chance – and they took it – when Roberto Nditi brought down MacGregor in the box as the young midfielder broke free.

The penalty was awarded by referee Don Robertson and Mckay made no mistake, sending Solomon diving to his right as he sent the penalty down the middle.

Caleu Thistle’s tails were up and they were keen to add another. Right-back David Carson drew a save from the keeper when he cut inside and flashed a shot on target, then Doran’s grounder from 25 yards finished wide of the left post.

Inverness, who have blown one-goal leads lately, almost got their second, but Danny Devine’s header flew wide after he met a Doran corner.

Ben Liddle reminded fans the hosts were still in it. He hit one shot just off target five minutes before the break, another with too much height.

The breathing space ICT desired came five minutes into the second half when, from a teasing cross from Carson, Mckay stooped to double the lead.

It was just what they needed, given the run they’ve been on.

On 66 minutes, the game could have been out of sight. Doran flighted in a corner and Scott Allardice raced into the box and steered a header wide of the left post, with Solomon rooted to the spot.

Mckay, with a hat-trick in mind, had an attempt from a free-kick on 73 minutes. However, he was maybe too close and it flew over the top.

It was Queens though who f0und the net though on 76 minutes, with Connelly scoring at the second attempt after his first shot was blocked.

A lifeline from nowhere offered the Doonhamers hope, but Mckay almost had the final say as his effort came back off the bar then home sub Harry Cochrane drew a fine save from Mark Ridgers.

The Scottish Cup third round takes over next weekend, with ICT taking on Morton in an all-Championship tussle and Queens at home to League One title contenders Cove Rangers.

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH (3-4-3): Solomon 6, McKay 6, Paton 6, Connelly 7, Debayo 6 (Roy 62), Liddle 6 (Cochrane 62), McGrory 6 (Cooper 46), Cameron 6, Nditi 6, Johnston 6, Gibson 6. Subs not used: Rae (GK), Todd, Joseph, Soares Junior.

CALEY THISTLE (4-1-4-1): Ridgers 6, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Mckay 7 (Duku 89), Doran 6 (Harper 87), Sutherland 6, MacGregor 7, Broadfoot 6, Allardice 7, McAlear 6. Subs not used: MacKay (GK), Jamieson, McDonald.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Man of the match: Billy Mckay.