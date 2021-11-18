Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds only has victory in mind as Caley Thistle target winning return in Dumfries

By Paul Chalk
November 18, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 5:21 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are determined to return to winning ways when they tackle Queen of the South at Palmerston tomorrow night.

The Inverness CT head coach takes his team to Dumfries to face the Championship’s second-bottom side as they seek to halt a mini-slide which has seen them drop from first to third in the table.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to rock-bottom Dunfermline Athletic stretched the Caley Jags’ winless run to five matches, although they are only four points behind pace-setters Kilmarnock.

Dodds, who missed last week with illness, is back and determined to drive his players on towards three points.

He said: “I’d say it’s about getting back on track, making sure we get a win. We’re in stages playing better football now than we did at the start of the season.

“We were streetwise and made sure we were seeing out games. Now we are losing a couple of goals and making a few mistakes and getting punished.

“If we can eradicate those mistakes and keep playing the standard of football we’re playing then we’ll win more games.”

Plenty of positives still on show

Dodds is not hitting the panic button, because he’s seen enough within these disappointing results to suggest his side are not far away from turning the corner again.

He added: “We’re not kidding anyone on. It has been a disappointing few weeks, but anyone at the games would agree we have had plenty of the games.

“Look at our match at Partick Thistle, we were on top for 90 minutes. At Ayr United, we could have won it after controlling large spells of it.

“Against Dunfermline, we played really well in the first half and had a go at the end.

“We have not been getting results by being punished for small mistakes. The performance levels have been good and on the training ground they have been great.”

Killie loanee Cameron lifts Queens

Despite Queen of the South being only two points above Dunfermline, Dodds is wary of their threats.

The Doonhamers were only killed off by a late Michael Gardyne goal in a 2-1 win for ICT earlier this season and have drawn with Raith Rovers and Arbroath in the past fortnight.

Dodd said:  “Like any team in the Championship, they will be very difficult on their home pitch. We went there last season when we were chasing the play-offs and we had momentum going and drew 1-1.

“We really have to be at it. It’s a hard place to go and it’s on astroturf as well. Queens are a hard-working team and they showed that up here.

“They have good players and they have signed Innes Cameron as well on loan from Kilmarnock. He gives them a physical presence up front. They have plenty of threats.”

Dodds confirmed there are a couple of “knocks and niggles” as players will be given right up until the last minute before a decision is made for the game, which is live on BBC Scotland tomorrow, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Last week, skipper Sean Welsh, strikers Manny Duku and Shane Sutherland and full-back Wallace Duffy were missing through a mixture of illness and injury.

After this league game, ICT host Morton in the Scottish Cup next Saturday followed by Raith Rovers visiting for the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy seven days later.

