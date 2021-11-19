Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds thrilled as Caley Thistle up tempo to defeat Queen of the South

By Paul Chalk
November 19, 2021, 10:13 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 10:17 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds hailed Billy Mckay and his entire team’s work-rate as Caley Thistle wrapped up a 2-1 Championship win at Queen of the South.

The Inverness head coach was delighted that Mckay’s two goals earned ICT the win, despite a reply from Lee Connelly which opened the door to a potential comeback.

The victory, earned by a double from Northern Irishman Mckay, ends a five-match winless run and hauls Caley Thistle to within one point of leaders Kilmarnock.

Speaking after seeing Mckay’s double take them back to second spot before their rivals play this weekend, he said: “Over the last few weeks, we should have taken more points.

“That’s how it became an even bigger game and we handled it really well. We dominated for large spells which we have done in games, but this time we got our just rewards and saw it out, which was pleasing.

Billy Mckay celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.

“I told the boys we would not dominate every game, but when we’re not dominating we have to work harder. Off the ball, they did their jobs superbly. The hard work, desire, effort and focus and determination got us three points tonight.

“Billy Mckay was unlucky not to get a hat-trick. His movement was excellent. He is looking really sharp at the moment, holding it up and his linkage play is great. He had Shane Sutherland along with him.

“It was a well-taken penalty and it was a brilliant finish. That’s what he’s capable of. He almost got a brilliant goal, too, when he bent one off the crossbar.

Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston.

“Had that gone in it would have capped off his evening. It would have made it easier for me and my staff, but I can’t say we didn’t deserve three points.”

Killie host fifth-placed by nearby chasers Arbroath tomorrow, while Morton are the visitors to Raith Rovers, who dropped two points below ICT tonight.

Caley Thistle’s attention turns to the Scottish Cup next weekend when they host Morton, seven days before Raith head north for the SPFL Trust Trophy.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal