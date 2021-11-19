Billy Dodds thrilled as Caley Thistle up tempo to defeat Queen of the South

Billy Dodds hailed Billy Mckay and his entire team’s work-rate as Caley Thistle wrapped up a 2-1 Championship win at Queen of the South.

The Inverness head coach was delighted that Mckay’s two goals earned ICT the win, despite a reply from Lee Connelly which opened the door to a potential comeback.

The victory, earned by a double from Northern Irishman Mckay, ends a five-match winless run and hauls Caley Thistle to within one point of leaders Kilmarnock.

Speaking after seeing Mckay’s double take them back to second spot before their rivals play this weekend, he said: “Over the last few weeks, we should have taken more points.

“That’s how it became an even bigger game and we handled it really well. We dominated for large spells which we have done in games, but this time we got our just rewards and saw it out, which was pleasing.

“I told the boys we would not dominate every game, but when we’re not dominating we have to work harder. Off the ball, they did their jobs superbly. The hard work, desire, effort and focus and determination got us three points tonight.

“Billy Mckay was unlucky not to get a hat-trick. His movement was excellent. He is looking really sharp at the moment, holding it up and his linkage play is great. He had Shane Sutherland along with him.

“It was a well-taken penalty and it was a brilliant finish. That’s what he’s capable of. He almost got a brilliant goal, too, when he bent one off the crossbar.

“Had that gone in it would have capped off his evening. It would have made it easier for me and my staff, but I can’t say we didn’t deserve three points.”

Killie host fifth-placed by nearby chasers Arbroath tomorrow, while Morton are the visitors to Raith Rovers, who dropped two points below ICT tonight.

Caley Thistle’s attention turns to the Scottish Cup next weekend when they host Morton, seven days before Raith head north for the SPFL Trust Trophy.