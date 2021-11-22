Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Head coach Billy Dodds targets cup progress after Caley Thistle halt winless run

By Paul Chalk
November 22, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 8:33 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds after seeing his side win 2-1 at Queen of the South.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds after seeing his side win 2-1 at Queen of the South.

Billy Dodds is determined to drive Caley Thistle deep into cup competitions after returning to winning ways in the Championship.

The Inverness head coach was thrilled after a deadly double from Billy Mckay earned ICT a Friday night 2-1 win at Queen of the South.

Kilmarnock’s 1-0 home defeat to Arbroath and Raith Rovers’ 2-1 win against visitors Morton on Saturday means ICT sit just one point behind front-runners Killie and Raith.

This Saturday, in an all-Championship third round tie, Morton visit the Caledonian Stadium, before Raith head north for an SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final next Tuesday.

These tussles are followed by another mouth-watering Friday fixture, as leaders Killie visit Inverness on December 3.

Full focus now on knocking out ‘Ton

Dodds expects a testing 90 minutes in the Scottish Cup from Gus MacPherson’s Morton team on Saturday, but he’s eyeing a place in round four.

He said: “Morton will be tough in the Scottish Cup, they are more than capable, and then we have got Raith in the SPFL Trust Trophy. It’s a hard couple of weeks before we play Killie, which is another Friday night game in front of the cameras again.

“Of course, after winning on Friday, I can’t wait for the Killie game now, but I just want to win every game. As well as the league matches, these cup games are important to us.

“I want us to get through this tough tie against Morton before trying to get into the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.”

Caley Jags coped with Queens’ goal

Mckay’s penalty and diving header put ICT in control in front of the live BBC Scotland cameras away to Queens on Friday before Lee Connelly’s goal sparked a late revival from the hosts.

The 2-1 win ended a five-match run without a win and keeps the Caley Jags in the mix at the top.

Dodds was satisfied to see his players cope with the situation, especially after losing a goal with 14 minutes to go.

He added: “We handled the game well and dominated in large spells, which we’ve done in games over the last three weeks. This time, we got our just rewards and saw it out, which was pleasing.

“I can’t say we didn’t deserve three points. I knew Allan Johnston and Sandy Clark (Queens manager and assistant) would push the forwards on to have a go. They had a go for the last 15-20 minutes, especially when they get their goal.

“We were 2-0 and cruising and we start panicking a wee bit when it goes 2-1. It’s human nature.

“However, I did feel we handled that part better on Friday, even though Mark Ridgers had to pull off a great save late on.

“It’s a natural thing when you’re not winning games, you lose a wee bit of confidence. We played so well on Friday night, led 2-0 and then Queens scored.

“You then start dropping a bit deeper and there’s a bit of anxiety, but once we got through the five-minute period after they scored and Mark made a great save, we saw the game out well. It’s a massive three points after the results we’ve been having recently.”

Players grafted for away victory

The 2-1 home loss to Dunfermline Athletic the week previously was a sore one and followed draws against Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Ayr United, with a home loss to Arbroath thrown in to a largely barren spell for ICT.

Dodds felt his team had deserved more from that run of fixtures, so was delighted they were able to see Friday’s win over the line.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

He said: “The three games before this one, it was hard to believe we’d only taken two points. I know every manager will say that, but we deserved to take more from those. However, we haven’t got those points and it’s our fault.

“I’m just saying sometimes you can take two points from nine and you’ve not played well. That’s not been the case with us.

“It was a big week for us on the back of our most recent results, but I thought we showed we are a really good team on the ball and we worked a wee bit harder off it.”

