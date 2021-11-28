Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason delighted by recharged promotion push

By Paul Chalk
November 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Action from Caley Thistle's 3-1 win at Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee last weekend.
Action from Caley Thistle's 3-1 win at Dryburgh Athletic in Dundee last weekend.

Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason praised her players for digging deep to respond to a potentially damaging Championship North defeat to East Fife earlier this month.

A 2-1 home loss against the league’s second-placed side cost the Inverness team a chance of replacing them there a fortnight ago as the in-form Highlanders, who lost two early season games, tumbled to fourth spot.

Mason was less than impressed with her team that afternoon as they slid to what was a second defeat against the Fifers this term.

The heat was really on last Sunday as they took on another promotion rival in Dryburgh Athletic.

Numbers were low in terms of available players, but the Caley Jags rallied and returned from Tayside with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Hannah Gordon, Natalie Bodium and Rhea Hossack. It took ICT back into third position.

The manager said: “We got the reaction we were looking for. We travelled there with a depleted squad, but all those involved had a lot more spark and fight about them.

“It was a hard-fought 90 minutes, but it a victory we thoroughly deserved. It was refreshing to see the team back firing on all cylinders.

“We knew that another win would take us back up a place in the league and we still have a game in hand over Dryburgh to come later this season.

“We wanted to try and get the win and it keeps the pressure on East Fife, who are six points ahead of us.”

ICT return to league action next Sunday (December 5), when they host fifth-placed Buchan at Inverness Royal Academy. Another win is required to keep the pressure on East Fife.

Seven days after that, they travel to perfect starters and leaders Montrose.

Caley Jags land Clyde in Scottish Cup

Caley Thistle, meanwhile, discovered they will face an away clash against Championship South opponents Clyde in the Scottish Women’s Cup on December 19.

Mason admits it’s a step into the unknown, having not tackled the Cumbernauld team for some time.

Once the two high-pressure league fixtures are over, they will focus on progressing to round three of the cup with a winning display.

The manager added: “We have not faced Clyde for many years. They are 10th in Championship South and I’m sure it will be a very different Clyde we’ll face this time.

“We will go there when that tie comes around and worry about ourselves and hopefully do well enough to get into the next round.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]