Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Head coach Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle fans to raise roof for Morton cup clash

By Paul Chalk
November 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Head coach Billy Dodds wants Caley Thistle fans to pump up the volume for Saturday’s Scottish Cup showdown with Morton.

The Inverness club are asking those who love to sing and beat their drums in Sections C or E in the North Stand to gather as one group in Section A (the red seats in the Alan Hercher Stand) to help create a better atmosphere at Caledonian Stadium.

The lack of atmosphere is sometimes labelled at ICT supporters, but there are younger fans in particular clicking through the turnstiles who want to raise the roof and back the team.

Ahead of this third-round, all-Championship clash, Dodds would love to hear the drums and singing from the red part of the North Stand.

He said: “You saw when Covid was happening – I was at games working in the media – you went in and there was no atmosphere.

“It’s not good for football. Fans are the main people in football for me, so without them it’s not the same.

“Hopefully the boys who are across on the far side can create that atmosphere and it will allow the young, vociferous ones to do that.

“You can’t beat that. I don’t care how much noise they make as long as they create an atmosphere, because it does help the players, and they appreciate it.

“You always look forward to the start of the cup, so if we get that extra noise, hopefully, we can get a result as well. If they all happen, I’ll be pretty happy come Monday.”

In the near future, the club also have plans to create a temporary cover on a section of the West Terracing (close to the halfway line) and allocate this space exclusively to those fans who are looking to help generate more noise.

Three crunch clashes in six days

Caley Thistle have a massive week, with three games at their home venue within six days.

After tackling Morton, they face another Championship side in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Joint-league leaders Raith Rovers, who share the trophy with ICT, are the opponents for that last-eight tussle, before Championship pace-setters Kilmarnock come calling on Friday for a game which could see Caley Jags return to the top of the table.

The team go into the Morton match, first of all, on the back of a fine 2-1 league victory at Queen of the South last week, which ended a five-fixture winless run.

Cutting out errors led to three points

Dodds explained his players took heed of the warnings over lapses in matches costing them precious points.

He added: “I said after the game against Queens that sometimes when you go on bad runs, you’re not playing that great.

“You’re not picking up points and you don’t look like picking up points, and your team starts suffering from a lack of confidence when you get the ball down, and you’re not working hard enough off it. Nothing seems to be going right.

“I have to say, that even when we went on a bad run, we were playing brilliantly.

“There were spells when we switched off, and it cost us. That’s what I showed the boys.

“They were brilliant, I love when you tell them things and they trust you, so they go and take it on to the pitch. That’s what I think we did.

“I was pleased with the result obviously, but I thought the all-round performance was really good.”

Inverness will welcome back skipper Sean Welsh from injury for the ‘Ton encounter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]