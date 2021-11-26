Head coach Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle fans to raise roof for Morton cup clash

Head coach Billy Dodds wants Caley Thistle fans to pump up the volume for Saturday’s Scottish Cup showdown with Morton.

The Inverness club are asking those who love to sing and beat their drums in Sections C or E in the North Stand to gather as one group in Section A (the red seats in the Alan Hercher Stand) to help create a better atmosphere at Caledonian Stadium.

The lack of atmosphere is sometimes labelled at ICT supporters, but there are younger fans in particular clicking through the turnstiles who want to raise the roof and back the team.

Drummin' up support for the team Players have told us just how much your vocal support means to them. On Saturday, we want to try something different to help the team win our 3rd round Scottish Cup tie at home to Greenock Morton.

Ahead of this third-round, all-Championship clash, Dodds would love to hear the drums and singing from the red part of the North Stand.

He said: “You saw when Covid was happening – I was at games working in the media – you went in and there was no atmosphere.

“It’s not good for football. Fans are the main people in football for me, so without them it’s not the same.

“Hopefully the boys who are across on the far side can create that atmosphere and it will allow the young, vociferous ones to do that.

“You can’t beat that. I don’t care how much noise they make as long as they create an atmosphere, because it does help the players, and they appreciate it.

“You always look forward to the start of the cup, so if we get that extra noise, hopefully, we can get a result as well. If they all happen, I’ll be pretty happy come Monday.”

In the near future, the club also have plans to create a temporary cover on a section of the West Terracing (close to the halfway line) and allocate this space exclusively to those fans who are looking to help generate more noise.

Three crunch clashes in six days

Caley Thistle have a massive week, with three games at their home venue within six days.

After tackling Morton, they face another Championship side in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Reminder that Under 12s are FREE this weekend, with an accompanying Adult, for our Scottish Cup tie against Morton!

Joint-league leaders Raith Rovers, who share the trophy with ICT, are the opponents for that last-eight tussle, before Championship pace-setters Kilmarnock come calling on Friday for a game which could see Caley Jags return to the top of the table.

The team go into the Morton match, first of all, on the back of a fine 2-1 league victory at Queen of the South last week, which ended a five-fixture winless run.

Cutting out errors led to three points

Dodds explained his players took heed of the warnings over lapses in matches costing them precious points.

He added: “I said after the game against Queens that sometimes when you go on bad runs, you’re not playing that great.

“You’re not picking up points and you don’t look like picking up points, and your team starts suffering from a lack of confidence when you get the ball down, and you’re not working hard enough off it. Nothing seems to be going right.

“I have to say, that even when we went on a bad run, we were playing brilliantly.

“There were spells when we switched off, and it cost us. That’s what I showed the boys.

“They were brilliant, I love when you tell them things and they trust you, so they go and take it on to the pitch. That’s what I think we did.

“I was pleased with the result obviously, but I thought the all-round performance was really good.”

Inverness will welcome back skipper Sean Welsh from injury for the ‘Ton encounter.