Failure to cash in when on top costs Caley Thistle again as Morton earn replay

Caley Thistle were pegged back for a 1-1 Scottish Cup draw against Morton on Saturday – yet the tie could have been wrapped up well before half-time.

For the first half hour, the Highland side were well on top in this all-Championship encounter and led after just 12 minutes thanks to Billy Mckay’s 10th goal of the season.

After that, Morton grew in belief and confidence and only strong defending kept them out.

That was until the 81 minutes when substitute Gavin Reilly, who appeared to foul Kirk Broadfoot in a challenge, broke free to score.

It means they will replay next Tuesday (December 7) at Cappielow, just four days before they meet there in the league.

All too often this season, ICT have failed to put teams away when on top and this was the case again here against the Ton.

🗣️ ICTFC Head Coach Billy Dodds gives his thoughts following this afternoon's match against Morton pic.twitter.com/UlqURlGaQh — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 27, 2021

There are six league places and 16 points between these teams, with ICT riding high near the top.

However, to their credit, Morton had a real go, especially when their manager Gus MacPherson changed their system to reduce the danger on the flanks.

It was a tie to be won, or at least drawn, for Ton and they made a mockery of their league position with a bold display.

Fluent football has Morton on ropes

That said, Caley Thistle were great to watch for most the first half, with crisp passes and intelligent play leaving Morton chasing shadows.

No wonder ICT head coach Billy Dodds kept the faith with the same 11 aces who won 2-1 at Queen of the South eight days previously in the league.

The opener arrived when Shane Sutherland, a real menace early on, spotted a gap in the box, fed the ball to Mckay, who was never going to miss from close range.

A slip-up at the back let impressive forward Gozie Ugwu in and it needed a combined block from goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and McAlear to snuff out the threat.

Ridgers then saved a stinging shot from Ugwu before Gary Oliver flashed a header just past the post.

Just before the interval, the Greenock side were wondering why it was not 1-1 as player after player had a pop at goal. It was like a pinball machine as the ball kept coming back at them, with Inverness players getting their bodies in the way every time.

Controversial goal earned ‘Ton replay

There were far fewer attempts at goal in the second half but Morton were firmly believing they had a chance to get something.

Yet, despite their front-foot approach, they were being kept at bay by their hosts.

It was almost game over though on 67 minutes when Sutherland steered a header on target when he met a David Carson cross, but Morton goalkeeper Jack Hamilton pulled off a fine save to deny him.

The equaliser arrived on 81 minutes and Dodds, having watched it back, felt it shouldn’t have stood.

A long ball over the top for Reilly, who worked under Dodds at Queen of the South, saw the striker tussle with defender Kirk Broadfoot.

The Caley Jags felt it was a foul, but the forward raced clear and tucked the ball into the net after rounding Ridgers.

Both teams probed for a clincher as the clock ran down, but time beat them both and it’s all down to a finish next Tuesday in Greenock.

Before that, of course, Caley Thistle take on joint Championship leaders Raith Rovers on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy, a cup they share after reaching the final two years ago and Covid led to its cancellation.

Then on Friday, also at the Caledonian Stadium, pace-setters Kilmarnock come calling, with a victory for ICT putting them top going into the weekend.

Morton are also in SPFL Trust Trophy action this week as they go to Queen of the South on Wednesday then they return to league duties on Saturday at home to Ayr United.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Mckay 6, Doran 6, Sutherland 6, MacGregor 6 (Walsh 70), Broadfoot 6, Allardice 6, McAlear 6 (Welsh 70). Subs not used: MacKay (GK), Harper, Jamieson, McDonald, Duku.

MORTON (4-1-3-2): Hamilton 6, Ledger 6, Strapp 6, McEntee 6, Oliver 7, Blues 6 (Reilly 75), Lyon 6, Ugwu 7, McGrattan 6 (King 68), Oksanen 6, Lithgow 6. Subs not used: Hamilton (GK), Jacobs, Muirhead, Russell, Hynes, Easdale, Allan.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Man of the match: Gozie Ugwu.