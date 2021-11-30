Caley Thistle assistant boss Scott Kellacher reflects on Caley Jags’ cup defeat on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle assistant boss Scott Kellacher reflects on Caley Jags’ cup defeat on penalties

By Paul Chalk
November 30, 2021, 10:23 pm
Inverness striker Billy challenges Raith's Ross Mathews.
Caley Thistle assistant manager Scott Kellacher plucked the positives from the SPFL Trust Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat to Raith Rovers.

After seeing his side crash out to joint holders Raith Rovers on penalties after a goalless draw, the ICT number two felt they deserved to get through.

He said: “We were pleased with the performance from start to finish and maybe felt we deserved to win the game. We maybe just lacked a wee bit of cutting edge.

“Lewis Jamieson had a great chance, but it was a fantastic save from Robbie Thomson. We can’t ask for much more from the boys. They have been great in training and they have taken it out there and played very well, considering the number of changes against a string Raith side.

“We were pleased with the performance, but when it goes to penalties it can be a lottery.

“When you make so many changes, you never know what you’re going to get but the boys were terrific in terms of attitudes. They worked hard and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Winning manager John McGlynn felt ICT were the better side.

He said: “We’re not happy with the performance – it was miles of what we expected and what we can, and have, been producing.

“I couldn’t have had any complaints tonight if Inverness had won it.

“They were far the better side, played the better football and were much hungrier than our team.

“We’re very fortunate to be going back down the road and be in the semi-final.”

 

