Caley Thistle assistant boss Scott Kellacher reflects on Caley Jags’ cup defeat on penalties

Caley Thistle assistant manager Scott Kellacher plucked the positives from the SPFL Trust Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat to Raith Rovers.

After seeing his side crash out to joint holders Raith Rovers on penalties after a goalless draw, the ICT number two felt they deserved to get through.

He said: “We were pleased with the performance from start to finish and maybe felt we deserved to win the game. We maybe just lacked a wee bit of cutting edge.

“Lewis Jamieson had a great chance, but it was a fantastic save from Robbie Thomson. We can’t ask for much more from the boys. They have been great in training and they have taken it out there and played very well, considering the number of changes against a string Raith side.

“We were pleased with the performance, but when it goes to penalties it can be a lottery.

“When you make so many changes, you never know what you’re going to get but the boys were terrific in terms of attitudes. They worked hard and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Winning manager John McGlynn felt ICT were the better side.

He said: “We’re not happy with the performance – it was miles of what we expected and what we can, and have, been producing.

“I couldn’t have had any complaints tonight if Inverness had won it.

“They were far the better side, played the better football and were much hungrier than our team.

“We’re very fortunate to be going back down the road and be in the semi-final.”