Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Striker Lewis Jamieson fired up and ready to repay Caley Thistle in December

By Paul Chalk
December 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle's on-loan striker from St Mirren, Lewis Jamieson.
Caley Thistle's on-loan striker from St Mirren, Lewis Jamieson.

Lewis Jamieson is determined to grasp his Caley Thistle chance in December as fixtures come thick and fast.

The energetic 19-year-old forward, who is on loan this season from St Mirren, hopes head coach Billy Dodds pitches him into action as the Championship club gears up for a busy spell of Championship and Scottish Cup fixtures.

ICT host Kilmarnock in a league cracker tomorrow at the Caledonian Stadium before two trips to Morton next week.

Lewis Jamieson is denied at point-blank range by Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

On Tuesday, the side are in Greenock for the Scottish Cup third round replay after drawing 1-1 at the weekend then next Saturday they take on Ton in the league.

There will be three more league matches in December before 2022 begins with a January 2 trip to Arbroath.

Striker Jamieson, who has made nine appearances this term, is targeting his first league start.

He said: “We have a tough schedule coming up and we’re looking forward to it.

“We will be taking them game by game, but we will relish this run of fixtures.

“Of course, it has been frustrating for me in terms of game time, but I am still young and keep working hard and hopefully I can take my chances when they come along.”

Striker felt he should have netted

Jamieson, who scored against Buckie Thistle and Elgin City in this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy, came closest to winning Tuesday’s quarter-final against joint holders Raith Rovers on Tuesday.

He positioned himself in the box, only to see his shot superbly saved by Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

The teenager was gutted not to have clinched the tie for ICT. The contest ended 0-0 and Raith won 5-4 on penalties to earn a semi shot at Kilmarnock.

Jamieson, who tucked away Caley Thistle’s third shoot-out kick in front of the visiting fans, admits missing the chance in the second half was a sore one.

He said: “I felt I could have done better with my chance. The lads have said it was a good save, but from a personal point of view, I should be scoring that.

“If I want to break into the team, for future reference, I need to be scoring chances like that. I have got game time in the SPFL Trust Trophy and just need to keep working hard and wait for my chance.

“I can’t complain (at not starting games) because the team have been doing well. We’ve maybe lacked some results lately, but Billy (Mckay) has been scoring goals and Shane has been performing well, so I need to just keep going.

“Overall, though, given we rotated our squad, I thought we were really good on Tuesday.”

