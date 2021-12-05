Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason says Dryburgh cup shock is lift for all

By Paul Chalk
December 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Drburgh Athletic, who stunned Montrose, to win the Championship Cup last weekend in Falkirk.
Drburgh Athletic, who stunned Montrose, to win the Championship Cup last weekend in Falkirk.

Karen Mason reckons Dryburgh Athletic’s Championship Cup win against Montrose is also a boost for her Caley Thistle Women as they target promotion from Championship North.

The Dundee side ripped up the form book to beat the runaway Championship North leaders Montrose 1-0 in the first-ever Championship Cup final, played at the Falkirk Stadium.

It came just over a month after Montrose crushed them 7-0 and only one week after the Highland team won 3-1 against Dryburgh in Tayside.

Caley Thistle women’s team manager Karen Mason.

Inverness CT boss Mason, whose side are firmly in the promotion hunt, reckons the victory against all odds was a real eye-opener which her club can also take heart from.

She said: “Dryburgh were very well organised in the final and probably put in their most disciplined performance of the season.

“Last time they played, Montrose put seven past Dryburgh without reply, so it was definitely not a predicted result at all. It was a shock, but well deserved.

“It shows every team in our league can beat one another and it certainly gives a bit of a boost to ourselves.”

Buchan improving and in the chase

This Sunday, Inverness Royal Academy is the venue for the 2.30pm meeting between Caley Thistle and Buchan.

The hosts go into this clash in third spot, ahead of Dryburgh on goal difference and six points behind East Fife with a game in hand.

Buchan head north six points poorer than ICT in fifth position and have played one fixture more than Mason’s players.

The Caley Jags won 5-0 away to Buchan in September, but with plenty riding on this one, Mason expects a testing 90 minutes at the academy.

She added: “Buchan have clawed back some points in the last wee while, so they are not too far behind us.

“They will be looking for an improved performance from when we played them last time. They seem to have added a few players to their squad, so I don’t expect to be facing the same team on Sunday.

“It will be all to play for, for both teams. Neither side will want to slip up.”

Last home game of year for ICT

After hosting Buchan, ICT are away to table-topping Montrose on December 12 before going tackling Clyde at Broadwood on December 19 in the Scottish Women’s Cup.

The Inverness boss hopes fans turn out in force to back her players as they seek to sign off their home form with three precious points.

She said: “We tend to get a decent home support to watch the games. It’s also the last home fixture of the year for us as we’re on the road for the rest of December. It will be nice to finish off our year at home with a good three points.”

Alex Andrews and Robyn Evans are the two absentees for Inverness on Sunday, but Mason should have an otherwise full squad to pick from. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]