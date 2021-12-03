Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to grab golden chance to lead Championship

Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle should already be leading the Championship as his players prepare to host the team they can replace there.

The Inverness head coach is thrilled his side have the opportunity to leapfrog visitors Kilmarnock on Friday night if they beat their title rivals for the second time this term.

The Caley Jags are the strongest home team in the division, while their opponents have not lost on their travels to ensure they are the best away side in the Championship.

Home defeats recently against Arbroath and Dunfermline have been part of an overall run of just one victory in eight matches in all competitions for Inverness.

ICT should have banked more points

Dodds admits he’s frustrated by those dropped points, especially at the Caledonian Stadium.

When asked about the strong home form overall this season, he said: “It should be better.

“I think every manager will tell you he should have had four or five points more, but we genuinely should have.

“It’s nice to have a good home record, but I’d like to pick up more points and make sure we’re winning more games at home to get back to where we were at the start of the season.

“It’s nice to have that home record, and hopefully we can carry that on against Kilmarnock.”

And those four or five points would have ICT in front of Killie, who are currently one point ahead of the Caley Jags and level with Raith Rovers, who visit Arbroath on Saturday.

Four of top five sides go head-to-head

Dodds is eager for his players to bounce back from their penalty shoot-out SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final loss to Raith on Tuesday and secure the win to get their noses back in front in pole position.

He said: “We have four of the top five sides playing one another this weekend, so they are both big games and we know how important it is. These are ones you want to win.

“They can give you the boost to kick on and try and create a gap between you and the pack.

“If we beat Kilmarnock, we are top of the league – for at least one day – and that’s an incentive.

“I’ll be looking at all the results on Saturday, with Raith Rovers having a tough one at Arbroath.

“(Killie boss) Tommy Wright will want to open it back up to a four-point advantage over us, while I am hoping to get a two-point lead against them. I can then go and enjoy my Saturday and leave the pressure to the other sides.”

Result either way won’t define season

While the incentive to hit top spot is massive for Caley Thistle, Dodds insists a result one way or another won’t make or break their season given we’re only just inside December.

He added: “It is really important, there is no doubt about it. We’re not hiding away from that fact, but it’s not going to define the season.

“We’d love to win it as it would give you momentum and give the players, the staff, the club a brilliant boost, but Kilmarnock will feel the exact same. I can’t wait for the game. It’s live on TV and the players also can’t wait.”

Central defenders Danny Devine and Kirk Broadfoot, who were left out amid six changes on Tuesday and fit and back in the fold for Killie.

Killie won a thrilling SPFL Trust last eight tie with two late goals sealing a 3-2 victory at Hamilton to line up a semi-final against Raith.

Killie have plenty in reserve – Dodds

Their manager Tommy Wright made 10 changes, with only goalkeeper Sam Walker staying in the team from their 1-0 weekend win over Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup.

Dodds has always pointed out the depth of resources available to his opponents.

He said: “They’re a big club with a big squad. We’ve already seen the squad they’re travelling up with, I think they’re staying overnight in Aviemore, so they’ve got a huge squad.

“They’re a good team, so we’re going to have to be at our best.

“They’re the leaders, and I always said when we were leaders we had a target on our back, and now the target is on Raith and Kilmarnock.

“We have to try and win the game, it doesn’t matter how, we just have to try and win it.”

Massive match before cup replay

Inverness, who drew 1-1 with Morton in the Scottish Cup third round last Saturday, face two trips to Greenock next week.

On Tuesday, they tackle Gus MacPherson’s team in the cup replay then four days later are back at Cappielow on league business.

The ICT boss would love to enter next week with three precious points bagged against the title favourites, who dropped down from the Premiership with Accies in May.

He added: “We’re still in the Scottish Cup against Morton, but the old cliche is you take one game at a time, and that’s where we are.

“I would like to go into Morton off the back of a win, and hopefully sitting top of the league.

“If we win, we’re there for one night, and if other results go our way we stay there, which would be nice going into Morton.

“It’s building momentum again, but my players are still performing at a good level.

“They’re playing a good standard of football. We just have to be a bit more streetwise at times. That’s all we’re missing.”