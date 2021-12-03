Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Aaron Doran sends ‘fearless’ warning to Championship title rivals Kilmarnock

By Paul Chalk
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Aaron Doran is ready to shine for Caley Thistle against Kilmarnock.
Aaron Doran insists Caley Thistle want to show they are a match for any Championship rival – by toppling Kilmarnock from the summit on Friday.

The mouthwatering showdown at the Caledonian Stadium is live on BBC Scotland and ICT have the chance to turn a one-point deficit into a two-point lead against Killie.

Raith Rovers, who are level first on points, travel to fellow promotion contenders Arbroath on Saturday, so the Caley Jags can turn the heat on all of them by netting three points.

Doran determined to see off Killie

Despite winning just one of their last eight games in all competitions, the football was been positive, but without a killer touch by and large.

Wide midfielder Doran sees no reason why the hosts should fear a team they’ve already beaten.

He said: “We don’t fear anyone in this league. We’re on our home patch and we’ve already beaten Kilmarnock.

“We’re going to go out there confident. We want to be sitting at the top of the league come the weekend.

“Two wins over Kilmarnock might give us a bit of psychological edge. They are favourites, but we don’t fear anybody in this league.

“When we play to the level we know we can, we’re a good match for anybody.

“We’re really confident coming off the win at Queen of the South (two weeks ago) and we just need to bring the same performance and work-rate.”

Support rally call to help Mckay

Billy Mckay reached 10 goals for the season in last weekend’s 1-1 Scottish Cup third round draw against Morton.

Doran, who has two goals so far this term, is determined to chip in and said the in-form striker is already on his case.

He said: “It was a good win away to Queen of the South last time in the league. Performances before that were really good.

“We haven’t been hitting the back of the net often enough and the players behind Billy Mckay need to help him out.

Billy Mckay (centre) celebrates his goal against Morton last week.

“I’ve got two goals so far and I need to be aiming to get double figures by the end of the season.

“Billy is on double figures now, but we all want to help him. All of the attacking players want to create and score goals. We all need to start pushing on.

“Billy was just giving me a bit of stick earlier saying I hadn’t scored enough.

“I’ve had pretty good chances in the last four or five games that I haven’t taken, so I need to rectify that.”

Competition for place at Inverness

ICT, who face Morton at Cappielow on Tuesday in their Scottish Cup replay, were knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw with Raith Rovers.

There were six changes between these two games this week and Doran, who played the last 13 minutes, felt the team were unlucky not to get the job done before the shoot-out heartache.

He added: “There’s a lot of competition right now for places.

“The lads who did brilliantly the other night all want to start games. Everyone is pushing everyone and the lads who play tomorrow night need to out a shift in because there are people in the background wanting to take their place.

Caley Thistle play-maker Aaron Doran.

“That’s always good for the team. Hopefully the 11 who do start can put in a good performance and get the win.”

All battling to win Championship

Killie went further than ICT by making 10 changes for their last-gasp 3-2 SPFL Trust Trophy victory at Hamilton on Tuesday.

Doran, however, is confident Billy Dodds has got good enough cover to stay in the title chase.

He said: “The manager wanted two players for every position when he came in. There are a lot of good players who haven’t been playing enough. They want the positions.

“It is only going to help us because we all want to win this Championship. We’re all fighting and hopefully we’re going to put in a good shift.”

