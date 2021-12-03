Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds urged side to have a pop in win over Killie

By Paul Chalk
December 3, 2021, 10:17 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 10:45 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds was thrilled to notch a narrow win – after urging his Caley Jags table-toppers to go for goal.

The Inverness CT head coach saw his side replace Kilmarnock at the top of the Championship thanks to a 1-0 win over the Rugby Park visitors.

Sean Welsh’s second half strike settled the contest, which put ICT two points ahead of Killie and Raith Rovers.

He said: “If I can see games out at 1-0 for three points, I don’t care!

“I said that at the start of the season. I was glad we got back to better game management and by that I mean the draw with Morton tie last week and Dunfermline being one up but the boys gave me everything. There are times when you are punished or disappointed, but I can’t ask any more of them.

“They are brilliant to work with. I told them at half-time it was like they were trying to walk the ball in. We started well and Kilmarnock changed their shape and they nullified us a little bit.

“I asked for someone to take the initiative and have a pop and do it early. Sean Welsh came up with a brilliant goal to win it, although the game was a battle and not a great spectacle.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds gives his players a round of applause after going 1-0 up against Kilmarnock. 

“We just have to take strikes at times. Billy Mckay is the most natural and he was unlucky with a shot in the first half.

“We had the best chances in the game and our goalkeeper was not overly worked. It was a hard-fought three points but a brilliant result. It puts us top and I am happy, but I know it’s a long season.”

The Highlanders face a double-header trip to Greenock next week.

On Tuesday, they take on Morton in the Scottish Cup third round replay after last weekend’s 1-1 draw then four days later they are back at Cappielow on league business.

Tomorrow, two more promotion contenders go head-to-head as high-flying Raith Rovers visit Dick Campbell’s Arbroath.

