Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds urged side to have a pop in win over Killie

Billy Dodds was thrilled to notch a narrow win – after urging his Caley Jags table-toppers to go for goal.

The Inverness CT head coach saw his side replace Kilmarnock at the top of the Championship thanks to a 1-0 win over the Rugby Park visitors.

Sean Welsh’s second half strike settled the contest, which put ICT two points ahead of Killie and Raith Rovers.

He said: “If I can see games out at 1-0 for three points, I don’t care!

“I said that at the start of the season. I was glad we got back to better game management and by that I mean the draw with Morton tie last week and Dunfermline being one up but the boys gave me everything. There are times when you are punished or disappointed, but I can’t ask any more of them.

“They are brilliant to work with. I told them at half-time it was like they were trying to walk the ball in. We started well and Kilmarnock changed their shape and they nullified us a little bit.

“I asked for someone to take the initiative and have a pop and do it early. Sean Welsh came up with a brilliant goal to win it, although the game was a battle and not a great spectacle.

“We just have to take strikes at times. Billy Mckay is the most natural and he was unlucky with a shot in the first half.

“We had the best chances in the game and our goalkeeper was not overly worked. It was a hard-fought three points but a brilliant result. It puts us top and I am happy, but I know it’s a long season.”

The Highlanders face a double-header trip to Greenock next week.

68' | 1-0 GOALLLLLLLLLLL WHAT A STRIKE FROM SEAN WELSH pic.twitter.com/PxK59b3HjW — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 3, 2021

On Tuesday, they take on Morton in the Scottish Cup third round replay after last weekend’s 1-1 draw then four days later they are back at Cappielow on league business.

Tomorrow, two more promotion contenders go head-to-head as high-flying Raith Rovers visit Dick Campbell’s Arbroath.