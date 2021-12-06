Caley Thistle fan view: A couple of shrewd additions in January could make all the difference

It was a dreich night when Caley Thistle took on Kilmarnock on Friday in a very important game between the two teams who looked the most likely Championship title winners in the early stages of the season.
Things look a bit different now with Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Arbroath making it a five horse race.
It’s starting to look like there is not an outstanding team in this league and I guess all five teams will be starting to think about what they can do when the transfer window opens in four weeks’ time.
You would think Billy Dodds must have a pretty good list of contacts he can call upon.
I would imagine that Caley Thistle wouldn’t be in a position to bring in many but a couple of players of the right quality might make all the difference.
There’s a lot of football to be played before we get to that stage and all the contenders will have to make do with what they have got for the time-being.
Against Kilmarnock, there were no goals in a first half but Caley Thistle appeared to be doing their best to make things happen.
However, for all their effort and possession chances were very few and far between with a Shane Sutherland shot that grazed the post the closest they got.
I was disappointed with the visitors who looked like they were happy with a point.
After the break, and shooting towards a large travelling support for a Friday evening, Kilmarnock looked a bit more interested.
There was now very little between the teams but I was still wondering where a Caley Thistle goal would come from.
The answer, very much out of the blue, was Sean Welsh and what a goal it was.
Inverness defended really well after this but Killie were poor.
Without doubt the right team won and it is important Caley Thistle build on this momentum.