Caley Thistle fan view: A couple of shrewd additions in January could make all the difference

It was a dreich night when Caley Thistle took on Kilmarnock on Friday in a very important game between the two teams who looked the most likely Championship title winners in the early stages of the season.

Things look a bit different now with Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Arbroath making it a five horse race.

It’s starting to look like there is not an outstanding team in this league and I guess all five teams will be starting to think about what they can do when the transfer window opens in four weeks’ time.

You would think Billy Dodds must have a pretty good list of contacts he can call upon.

I would imagine that Caley Thistle wouldn’t be in a position to bring in many but a couple of players of the right quality might make all the difference.

There’s a lot of football to be played before we get to that stage and all the contenders will have to make do with what they have got for the time-being.

Against Kilmarnock, there were no goals in a first half but Caley Thistle appeared to be doing their best to make things happen.

However, for all their effort and possession chances were very few and far between with a Shane Sutherland shot that grazed the post the closest they got.

I was disappointed with the visitors who looked like they were happy with a point.

After the break, and shooting towards a large travelling support for a Friday evening, Kilmarnock looked a bit more interested.

There was now very little between the teams but I was still wondering where a Caley Thistle goal would come from.

The answer, very much out of the blue, was Sean Welsh and what a goal it was.

Inverness defended really well after this but Killie were poor.

Without doubt the right team won and it is important Caley Thistle build on this momentum.