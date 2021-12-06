Caley Thistle fan view: A couple of shrewd additions in January could make all the difference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: A couple of shrewd additions in January could make all the difference

By David Sutherland
December 6, 2021, 11:45 am
Inverness' Mark Ridgers celebrates winning 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Inverness' Mark Ridgers celebrates winning 1-0 against Kilmarnock.

It was a dreich night when Caley Thistle took on Kilmarnock on Friday in a very important game between the two teams who looked the most likely Championship title winners in the early stages of the season.

Things look a bit different now with Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Arbroath making it a five horse race.

It’s starting to look like there is not an outstanding team in this league and I guess all five teams will be starting to think about what they can do when the transfer window opens in four weeks’ time.

You would think Billy Dodds must have a pretty good list of contacts he can call upon.

I would imagine that Caley Thistle wouldn’t be in a position to bring in many but a couple of players of the right quality might make all the difference.

There’s a lot of football to be played before we get to that stage and all the contenders will have to make do with what they have got for the time-being.

Against Kilmarnock, there were no goals in a first half but Caley Thistle appeared to be doing their best to make things happen.

However, for all their effort and possession chances were very few and far between with a Shane Sutherland shot that grazed the post the closest they got.

I was disappointed with the visitors who looked like they were happy with a point.

After the break, and shooting towards a large travelling support for a Friday evening, Kilmarnock looked a bit more interested.

There was now very little between the teams but I was still wondering where a Caley Thistle goal would come from.

The answer, very much out of the blue, was Sean Welsh and what a goal it was.

Inverness defended really well after this but Killie were poor.

Without doubt the right team won and it is important Caley Thistle build on this momentum.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]