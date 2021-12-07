Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds ready for Morton to go all-out against his Caley Jags in cup replay

By Paul Chalk
December 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds isn’t expecting too much change when his team take on managerless Morton in their Scottish Cup replay tonight.

Gus MacPherson was sacked after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ayr United, which came a day after ICT hit top spot with a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

Tonight’s third-round replay at Cappielow comes on the back of the recent 1-1 draw between the Caley Jags and Ton in Inverness, which was a rare high point for the struggling Greenock side.

They played well and deserve their second shot at Inverness, but overall form shows just one win in 15 matches in all competitions.

Dodds was disappointed to see MacPherson lose his job, having suffered the same fate when, as Jim McIntyre’s assistant, he was dismissed from Ross County in 2017.

Sympathy for MacPherson after sack

He said: “Gus was doing away fine.  I know they are down at the bottom end of the league, but that’s expected in football.

“I’ve known Gus all through my playing career, he’s slightly older than me and it’s a shame to see anybody losing their job.

Gus MacPherson, who was sacked as the Morton manager at the weekend.

“We all know it’s going to happen at some point. It happened to me and it’s happened to Gus.

“I hope they don’t get a bounce. They might, but they drew against Ayr United on Saturday, so I was sad to see him go.

“I like managers and people in the game where what you see is what you get. Gus is certainly one of them.

“I’m sad to see him go, and I hope they don’t get the bounce because that would give us a better opportunity.”

Morton will be expansive in replay

Morton have played two strikers up front on both visits to Inverness this season and Dodds reckons his side might face the same again in the replay.

The Cappielow club have confirmed MacPheron’s assistant manager, Andy Millen, and reserve team coach John Sutton will support head of youth academy Derek Anderson as the club look for a new boss.

Dodds added: “They might tweak it a wee bit, we’ll have to wait and see, and they might have a go at us because it’s the Scottish Cup.

“The twice they’ve played up here, they’ve gone 4–4–2 and 3–5–2, so we’ll see how they go.

“I don’t think they’ll be sitting off us, that’s for sure. It will be a tough cup tie, and I think it will be end-to-end because that’s the way we’re going to go at it.

“I’m not saying there will be loads of goals, but it will be end-to-end stuff because we’re going to try to be expansive.”

Dodds wants players to land ‘Well tie

A trip to Motherwell awaits the winners next month and Dodds hopes his team realise their potential to earn the right to take on a top-flight opponent.

He said: “I’ve said to the players that I want them to realise how good they are.

“I think they sometimes doubt themselves, but we’ve got the basis of a good team that can go places.

“It’s all about them believing in themselves, and I think players want to challenge themselves against Premiership opposition to see where they are.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

“We did it last season against Ross County and St Mirren, and we gave them good games, so I feel like we can do the same if we get the opportunity.

“We can push Motherwell hard, but Morton have home advantage, so they will be hard to beat.

“They’re a hard-working team, so I don’t want to take this game too lightly because we’re going to have to be right at it to get through because Morton have made themselves slight favourites by getting it back to their place.”

Dodds adds fit-again striker Manny Duku to his pool for the game tonight.

