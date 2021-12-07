Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds slams Morton over facilities on night of cup exit

By Paul Chalk
December 7, 2021, 10:41 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Furious Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds slammed Morton for the standard of their facilities – even ahead of their Scottish Cup shoot-out loss to Morton.

After watching his Championship leaders crash out of the Scottish Cup on penalties to their Championship hosts, boss Dodds felt he needed to highlight the off-field conditions his players faced.

He said: “I spoke to Andy Millen (Morton assistant boss) and one of the Morton directors that we have made a 400 mile round trip and we are in two portacabins.

“One upstairs has no lighting which is a health hazard and I couldn’t put the players up there as you can’t see the stairs.

“The toilets are a disgrace, the generator went off at half-time and I have had my team talk in darkness.

“I wouldn’t put vermin in there, it was that bad.

“It’s not sour grapes, but Scottish football should be better than this, it’s a shambles.

“It’s not acceptable and my boys are sitting there freezing.

“For health and safety it is a disgrace. It’s not so bad in the summer but on a winter’s night it is a disgrace to be treated like that.

“I have never in 36 years seen anything like that.

“The Morton staff are good people and they apologised but it is disgraceful and disgusting.

“I don’t think any team should be treated like that.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup defeat at Cappielow.

Dodds was also bitterly disappointed with his team after a second cup exit in seven days. Last week, a much-changed side lost on penalties to Raith Rovers in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Dodds is demanding an improvement when they return to knock-out contests next year.

He said: “I am frustrated. In cup competitions this year, we think we can just manoeuvre our way through games and hopefully sneak it. I want that mentality to change.

“In the first half, we did just enough and ‘let’s see if we can get a goal in the second half’. I don’t want that mentality. I want goals and to take the pressurised situations off ourselves.

“We got to the penalties and we thought ‘here we go again’. I want to change the culture at this club and the mentality. I am not having a go at the players, but there were times where we just gave it half-pace. ‘We will maybe just sneak through the tie’. I don’t want that mentality.”

Inverness’ Reece McAlear at full time after the defeat on penalties against Morton. 

Motherwell will host Morton in the fourth-round on January 22.

Dodds takes his team back down to Inverclyde this Saturday when these sides battle it out again for league points at Cappielow.

ICT will be looking for the win to keep them in pole position, while the Ton are after the win which might pull them away a little from the danger zone.

