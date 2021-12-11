Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Worst ever’ facilities at Morton, now Kirk Broadfoot chases win there for Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
December 11, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 11, 2021, 8:45 am
Kirk Broadfoot hopes to lead ICT to three points at Morton this weekend.
Former Scotland and Rangers defender Kirk Broadfoot admits Morton’s facilities were the worst he has experienced as Caley Thistle crashed out of the Scottish Cup.

The experienced centre half, who was a shrewd signing by head coach Billy Dodds in the summer, has played in all sorts of stadia across the country and abroad.

However, being plunged in to darkness in shivering conditions when a generator failed for a third-round replay at Cappielow on Tuesday topped the lot.

Kirk Broadfoot celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle in September.

The misery was compounded for Inverness when they were held 1-1, as they were at the Caledonian Stadium two weeks ago, then Morton won a penalty shoot-out 5-3 to line up a shot at Premiership Motherwell next month.

The ramshackle units the visitors used, due to Covid restrictions, have been slammed by Dodds and the club, who even threatened to pull out of this weekend’s league fixture at Cappielow should the issue not be fixed before this afternoon’s game.

However, Morton have confirmed in a supporters’ update that the visitors will now use the gym area, meaning a switch of entry point for some fans.

No lighting or heating for ICT

Broadfoot, 37, completely agreed with Dodds about what they experienced, insisting he’s never seen anything like it in his long professional career.

He said: “I thought it was a disgrace, to be honest. We were supposedly placed there for Covid reasons, but we were stuck in wee portacabins right next to each other, with no lighting or heating.

“The toilets are like ones you would find at the side of a street. It was pretty manky and wasn’t cleaned.

“Add to that boys had to travel four hours without getting a shower or a heat. It wasn’t great. That was the worst I’d experienced.”

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds has been unhappy with Morton this week.

Bugs could be caught in the cold

Broadfoot is focused on targeting a win at Morton today, but questioned how the host club was allowed to put the visitors into those units in the first place.

He said: “There is nothing else we can do. We’ve been put in there and we just need to go there and play the game.

“To be fair to Morton, it’s not ideal, but if that’s where they have put other clubs… I genuinely don’t know what to say about it.

“It can’t be right for Covid-protocol or you could end up picking up the flu or the cold because there’s no heating.

“I mean there was no lighting at half-time. We couldn’t see one another. How can that be right?”

Devine shines in training and games

Broadfoot, meanwhile, praised his central defensive team-mate Danny Devine, who he has forged a strong relationship with this term.

He joked the Northern Irishman is less than impressed when the ex-Killie man goes on a burst forward to spark an attack.

Danny Devine, who scored against Morton in Tuesday’s Scottish Cup replay.

He added: “I maybe didn’t realise how good Danny was until I joined the club. I think he’s a top professional, a top player. He plays the way he trains, which I really like. I don’t think we’re good enough to just switch on.

“To be fair, I don’t know if he likes playing alongside me because sometimes I leave him alone at the back to go on some of my mad runs and he has a wee moan at me.

“Hopefully we can get a few more clean sheets, because that’s our job. I was delighted he got his first goal of the season on Tuesday and if we can chip in with more goals that will help the team in the long run.”

Top performance needed at Morton

Broadfoot, who says he’s still enjoying his football, aims to keep ICT top of the Championship against their eighth-placed, managerless hosts.

However, he expects another testing 90 minutes. He said: “Tuesday was the third time we’ve played them this season. Even when we beat them 2-0, it probably wasn’t a 2-0 kind of game.

“We’ve also had two 1-1 draws and lost on penalties in the Scottish Cup, so we will need to be fully at it on Saturday to get three points.”

