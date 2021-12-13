Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six-goal show is fresh reminder of what Caley Jags can do, says Reece McAlear

By Paul Chalk
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 10:54 am
Reece McAlear savours the 6-1 Inverness rout at Morton on Saturday.
Reece McAlear reckons Saturday’s goal feast in Greenock was a fresh reminder to doubters that Caley Thistle mean business.

The on-loan Norwich City starlet, 19, scored his first senior goal in sensational style to make it 5-1 before sub Lewis Jamieson added a sixth as ICT blew Morton away to stay top of the Championship.

The midfielder looked a class act as he came in for the injured Roddy MacGregor to make his 19th appearance for the Highland side this season.

He was composed, cool under pressure and capped his display with a wonderful strike which gave goalkeeper Jack Hamilton no chance.

The stirring scoreline came just four days after Morton knocked Caley Thistle out of the Scottish Cup on penalties in their third-round replay, also at Cappielow.

We proved to be a scoring threat

McAlear was delighted to get on the scoresheet with a win which displayed what they are capable of as an attacking force.

He said: “A performance like that builds confidence in yourself and the team. As we were beaten by them on Tuesday, it was good to then beat them in the league.

“We were ruthless and I think we’ve missed that in previous games, but here we showed we can score goals.

“I think some people outside of football have underrated us, but we’ll just keep working away quietly and show on the pitch that we’re good enough.”

Superb strike was first senior goal

The long-range strike was all the more pleasing for the youngster as it was not only his first goal for ICT, but his first senior goal, having come through the ranks at Norwich.

McAlear was delighted to break his duck, especially with such a sweet shot.

He added: “That’s my first goal in senior football and it was good to get it as I’ve come close in the last few weeks.

“I just saw the ball come to me and one of their players has come towards me, I’ve touched it to the side and then just shot and hoped for the best.

“Hitting it into the top corner is not a bad way to score my first goal, it’s alright isn’t it but I’m just happy to get the win.

“The goal will probably be on my YouTube clips and hopefully it will be the first of many.”

Target is to return ICT to top table

Although McAlear wants to return to English Premier League Norwich and fight for a place, right now his goal to is help the Highlanders return to the level he remembers seeing them play at.

He added: “I’m enjoying it at Inverness, I just want to keep learning and play as many games as I can.

Reece McAlear is determined to help Caley Thistle win promotion while on loan from Norwich City.

“When the gaffer phoned me about coming on loan he spoke about how he wanted me to play and that suited me as well. So I just came up here and I’ll try to play as many games as I can.

“From when I was younger I remember Inverness being in the Scottish Premier League and that gave me a bit of motivation to come up. It’s also away from home, so no distractions.

“I’ll just try my best here and try to get Inverness back to the Premiership.”

 

 

