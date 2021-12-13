Caley Thistle fan view: Goal bonanza at Cappielow was a rare treat after Scottish Cup setback

An error occurred. Please try again.

I was struck last week at how Caley Thistle fans seemed to not be that bothered at going out of the Scottish Cup.

There appeared to be a real sense that Saturday’s Championship game was the far more important of the two matches at Cappielow and I have to confess to feeling that way too.

I was convinced Inverness could win this game but was anticipating the usual nail-biting experience that the club’s fans go through week after week.

That’s not what happened, and that surprised me, because it took penalties to separate these sides on Tuesday night.

Three goals in each half had this game won long before it was over and that’s a rare treat for a Caley Thistle fan.

Remember, that in 16 league games before Saturday this team had scored three goals just once.

6️⃣ of the best 🤩 The goals from our sensational 6-1 win against Morton at Cappielow 😍 What a performance! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/U7sRYVpdFf — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 12, 2021

On every other occasion it has been two or fewer. Having said that, they went into the game top of the league and they remain there today.

It was fantastic to see the strikers getting on the scoresheet and I hope we see a lot more of that in the weeks ahead.

Nobody is expecting this team to score six every week but if the forward line stays fit, gets the supply it needs and confidence grows then the second half of the season could be very exciting.

Morton are clearly in a difficult situation and the facilities for visiting teams are probably the least of their worries.

They will be looking to appoint a new manager pretty quickly and hope they can avoid relegation or the play-offs which they had to endure last season.

A visit from Hamilton Accies on Saturday will complete the first half of the season and another three points would be a great way to reach that particular landmark.

A stress-free routine home win, perhaps? I’ll not build up my hopes about that, I think.