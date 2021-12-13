Caley Thistle fan view: Goal bonanza at Cappielow was a rare treat after Scottish Cup setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Goal bonanza at Cappielow was a rare treat after Scottish Cup setback

By David Sutherland
December 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Inverness' Reece McAlear celebrates making it 4-1 against Morton.
Inverness' Reece McAlear celebrates making it 4-1 against Morton.

I was struck last week at how Caley Thistle fans seemed to not be that bothered at going out of the Scottish Cup.

There appeared to be a real sense that Saturday’s Championship game was the far more important of the two matches at Cappielow and I have to confess to feeling that way too.

I was convinced Inverness could win this game but was anticipating the usual nail-biting experience that the club’s fans go through week after week.

That’s not what happened, and that surprised me, because it took penalties to separate these sides on Tuesday night.

Three goals in each half had this game won long before it was over and that’s a rare treat for a Caley Thistle fan.

Remember, that in 16 league games before Saturday this team had scored three goals just once.

On every other occasion it has been two or fewer. Having said that, they went into the game top of the league and they remain there today.

It was fantastic to see the strikers getting on the scoresheet and I hope we see a lot more of that in the weeks ahead.

Nobody is expecting this team to score six every week but if the forward line stays fit,  gets the supply it needs and confidence grows then the second half of the season could be very exciting.

Morton are clearly in a difficult situation and the facilities for visiting teams are probably the least of their worries.

They will be looking to appoint a new manager pretty quickly and hope they can avoid relegation or the play-offs which they had to endure last season.

A visit from Hamilton Accies on Saturday will complete the first half of the season and another three points would be a great way to reach that particular landmark.

A stress-free routine home win, perhaps? I’ll not build up my hopes about that, I think.

Rampant league leaders Caley Thistle do talking on pitch with six-goal rout

 

