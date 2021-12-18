Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds stung by second loss to Hamilton Accies

By Paul Chalk
December 18, 2021, 5:47 pm
Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.


Billy Dodds admits Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Hamilton was a sore one as his team did enough to at least earn a point.

The Inverness CT head coach was picking over the performance as ICT slipped behind new leaders Arbroath on goal difference at top of the Championship.

A Cameron Harper strike was cancelled out by goals from David Moyo and Andrew Winter as sixth-placed Accies earned their second win over ICT this term.

He said: “It was a sore defeat because I felt we brought so much to the game.

“The first half was hard-fought. They came here, we’re top of the league, and we saw what they did to us by beating us earlier in the season.

Inverness winger Tom Walsh and Hamilton’s Reegan Mimnaugh.

“I knew they would be energetic, they have young lads, and they matched us, but I thought we dug in as well and there was no clear-cut chances (in the first half).

“In the second half, I was pleased and felt like we were getting it. We scored a great goal and had another couple of chances. The one with Shane Sutherland just after we scored, had that gone in, I thought we’d see the game out.

“We invited pressure a couple of times where we really needed to manage the game better, but I have trusted by boys all season to see out games.

“Hamilton kept going and got their equaliser and that gave them a real spring in their step. We dropped a runner at a set-piece and the game was done.

“They had 15-20 minutes of the second half. We were very unlucky not to take something from the game.”

Taylor chuffed by Accies’ reaction

Delighted Accies boss Stuart Taylor was thrilled to come away with the points, which he felt they merited.

He said: “One thing we’ve spoken about since I came in as manager was having reactions to something disappointing that’s happened in the game.

“That’s what we did after their goal. I didn’t think there was anything in the game, too much.

“Inverness started the second half better, got their goal – but our reaction to that goal was excellent.

“We made sure we stepped up our game and responded really well – and really went for it. Deservedly, we got our goals and came away with a win.”

Caley Thistle kick off the second half to their league campaign on Boxing Day at home to Partick Thistle.

