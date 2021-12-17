Beware Hamilton’s double threat, warns Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds only needs to cast his mind back to October to remind himself how dangerous Hamilton can be.

The Inverness head coach saw his early-season Championship leaders lose their first league game 2-1 at New Douglas Park in a curious match where ICT played for an hour against 10 men, but trailed 2-0 early on.

ICT have been up, down and up again within the top four and three straight league wins have shot them back to the summit, one point ahead of Raith Rovers, while Accies sit sixth, but 11 points behind Partick Thistle.

Hamilton ‘tough nut to crack’ – Dodds

Speaking ahead of reaching the halfway stage of the league season, Dodds wants his team to take the best of what they did when they flattened Morton 6-1 a week ago.

He said: “Hamilton were the first team to beat us this season, so we have to make sure we give our opponents the utmost respect.

“Their results have improved and they have got themselves up to sixth, even although it might only be by three or four points. They will be a tough nut to crack.

“We have got to have the same mentality and approach to the game as we had against Morton.”

Caley Thistle are targets at the top

Dodds reckons when you’re the team in first place, it’s an incentive for opponents. That was the case last time these sides met.

He added: “We have done well and it’s nice to be top, but last time against Hamilton we were also up there to be shot at.

“We were top of the league and they were desperate to beat us. They will come here with the same mindset and will want to turn us over. They are capable, but our boys are in a good place.

“I was delighted with the overall performance last Saturday and that’s why we got such an emphatic victory. It was still only another three points and I’m sure they recognise that.

“They have to have the same physical presence, same mentality and approach to the game as last week. That’s what we will ask of them against Hamilton.”

Dodds determined to build on rout

After hosting Hamilton on Saturday, ICT remain at home for the game against Partick Thistle on Boxing Day.

Dodds insists his team must not offer any glimmer of hope to their chasing rivals.

He added: “It’s good because we have been on our travels. We go into it on the back of our most resounding victory of the season.

“Now we have to reinforce it. We can’t just win one or two then take a step back. That’s what I have asked of the players and I am sure they can carry that out. We have a good squad of boys.”

McAlear learning all the time – Dodds

On-loan Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear, 19, scored his first senior goal and it was a cracker in the rout of Morton.

💥🎯 👏 What a hit from @Mcalear42 for his first senior goal! pic.twitter.com/5g16odXL4h — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 13, 2021

Dodds explained he’s a thinker who has shown real signs of progress in the Highlands since arriving in June.

He said: “Reece has been brilliant. He is a really good player. He’s 19 and realises the things he has to learn through experience.

“I am giving him that platform and he has grasped it. Reece has been excellent when he’s played. He can mature into being a really good player and I’m really happy with him.

“He had areas of his game he’s had to improve and he’s got it. Reece is still young and there will be ups and downs for him, but he’s got a great thought-process about the game and has been a real asset since coming to the club.”

Young gun Jamieson impresses boss

Another young player who netted at the weekend was on-loan St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson, who got his third of the season when he stepped off the bench.

6️⃣ of the best 🤩 The goals from our sensational 6-1 win against Morton at Cappielow 😍 What a performance! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/U7sRYVpdFf — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 12, 2021

Dodds reckons Jamieson and the other subs showed a desire to make an impact against the Ton.

He added: “Lewis is like Reece McAlear, 19, a young lad who wants to play, is desperate to play, but he is young and has bits to learn.

“When he came to this club, he is learning every day and picking things up. I’ve had a word about a couple of things he could improve his game on and taken on board.

“I was also delighted for Cammy Harper, while big Manny (Duku) was unlucky not to score.

“They were great when they came and full squad played a part. The subs had an impact, they didn’t have to have an impact because we were winning and could have coasted through, but they didn’t and were relentless.”

‘Big influence’ Sean Welsh sidelined

Skipper Sean Welsh, who was injured in the recent Scottish Cup replay penalty loss at Morton, remains sidelined for the Accies game with a foot injury.

Dodds confirmed the captain might have to wait a bit longer than expected for his return to action.

He said: “Sean’s injury is calming down, but he won’t be ready for Saturday.

“Against Kilmarnock, we saw how big an influence and good a player he was (when he scored the winning goal). It won’t be too long, but might be a wee bit longer than first thought.