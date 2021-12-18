Nick Ross: Former Caley Thistle and Dundee midfielder let go by El Paso Locomotive

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Caley Thistle and Dundee midfielder Nick Ross has been let go by US side El Paso Locomotive after three years in the States.

Ross was released alongside goalkeeper Logan Ketterer and forward Leandro Carrijo, after making 75 appearances for the USL Championship outfit.

Locomotive praised Ross as a “silent engine” in the midfield and highlighted his versatility for fulfilling numerous roles for the side.

Looks like my time in El Paso has ended.

I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for an unforgettable 3 years. Sad that it’s come to end but that’s ⚽️. I’m excited for what the future holds. All the best to everyone at the club for the upcoming season & beyond 💙 https://t.co/BrKWRBNwSl — Nick Ross (@nickrross91) December 18, 2021

Invernessian Ross, who turned 30 last month, moved to El Paso in December 2018 after a disappointing spell in Romania had been cut short.

He had trained and played briefly with Highland League side Brora Rangers in a bid to keep himself sharp before heading out to America.

Ross helped El Paso to the Championship play-offs in 2020, where they lost on penalties in the Conference final to Phoenix Rising.

They reached the play-offs again this season but were knocked at the quarter-final stage by Oakland Roots.

He started his career with home-town club Caley Thistle, making 175 appearances and winning the Scottish Cup in 2015.

Alongside team-mates James Vincent and Danny Williams, he then joined fellow Premiership side Dundee on a two-year deal and scored the winner in the Dundee derby.

After a short spell back training with the Caley Jags in 2017, he signed a short-term deal with Romanian side Sepsi OSK but made just five appearances before returning to Scotland.