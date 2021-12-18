Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Nick Ross: Former Caley Thistle and Dundee midfielder let go by El Paso Locomotive

By Jamie Durent
December 18, 2021, 7:52 pm
Nick Ross has been released by El Paso Locomotive
Nick Ross has been released by El Paso Locomotive

Former Caley Thistle and Dundee midfielder Nick Ross has been let go by US side El Paso Locomotive after three years in the States.

Ross was released alongside goalkeeper Logan Ketterer and forward Leandro Carrijo, after making 75 appearances for the USL Championship outfit.

Locomotive praised Ross as a “silent engine” in the midfield and highlighted his versatility for fulfilling numerous roles for the side.

Invernessian Ross, who turned 30 last month, moved to El Paso in December 2018 after a disappointing spell in Romania had been cut short.

He had trained and played briefly with Highland League side Brora Rangers in a bid to keep himself sharp before heading out to America.

Ross helped El Paso to the Championship play-offs in 2020, where they lost on penalties in the Conference final to Phoenix Rising.

They reached the play-offs again this season but were knocked at the quarter-final stage by Oakland Roots.

He started his career with home-town club Caley Thistle, making 175 appearances and winning the Scottish Cup in 2015.

Alongside team-mates James Vincent and Danny Williams, he then joined fellow Premiership side Dundee on a two-year deal and scored the winner in the Dundee derby.

After a short spell back training with the Caley Jags in 2017, he signed a short-term deal with Romanian side Sepsi OSK but made just five appearances before returning to Scotland.

