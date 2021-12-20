Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds backs Caley Thistle to go the distance with Arbroath in the Championship this season

By Paul Chalk
December 20, 2021, 10:30 pm
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell and head coach Billy Dodds before the opening game of the season at Gayfield, which ICT won 1-0.
Billy Dodds believes new Championship front-runners Arbroath are genuine title contenders – but is backing Caley Thistle to last the course this season.

The Inverness head coach saw his side edged off first place on goal difference by Dick Campbell’s team, who beat Morton 2-1 on Saturday.

A sore 2-1 home defeat against Hamilton was the reason for ICT losing sole leadership of the Championship on a day when Kilmarnock sacked boss Tommy Wright after their game against Dunfermline was abandoned.

Arbroath, the division’s only part-time club, are continuing to perform consistently well, so much so they have hit the top, level on points with ICT and one point ahead of Raith Rovers, who lost late on to Partick Thistle.

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.

Arbroath and ICT are joint leaders

While Dodds is taking the Red Lichties seriously, he is keeping faith in his own players to be in the running for promotion come May.

He said: “If you are top of the league at the halfway stage, you are doing something right. Arbroath are playing for Dick Campbell and he keeps telling me he’s the best manager of a part-time club. It’s incredible.

“However, I’ve got a good team and we will be there or thereabouts if we keep going the way we are.”

Opportunity missed after taking lead

Cameron Harper, who replaced the injured Aaron Doran in the first half, fired Caley Thistle in front just after the hour mark against Hamilton.

A key Joe Hilton save from Shane Sutherland perhaps lifted Accies and they turned it around with David Moyo and Andrew Winter goals.

Dodds was at a loss to explain how Inverness let their lead slip and lost to sixth-placed Accies for a second time this term. 

He said: “I felt we kicked on from the goal and played some really nice football.

“In the first half, players are fresh and they are going at it and I felt the teams matched one another.

Inverness defender Robbie Deas look dejected after Hamilton make it 2-1.

“In the second half, we got the better of them, scored the goal and were unlucky not to score a second.

“We have to stay calm when teams have pressure. Don’t be slack and bring pressure upon yourselves. Make sure you’re strong and stay with your man.

“My players have done that this season and switched off for 15 minutes on Saturday and been punished, which is harsh.”

Hamilton never threw in towel

As sore as it was, the former Aberdeen, Rangers and Scotland striker tipped his hat to Hamilton for their never-say-die attitude.

He added: “You have to credit Hamilton, because I have seen teams come here and not scoring, but Hamilton kept going and had that energy. They have a lot of good players.

“For me, they are in a false position. Only last season, they were a Premiership team and they are starting to show under Stuart Taylor that they are organised and that has got to be beaten.

Cameron Harper celebrates his goal for ICT, which put the hosts 1-0 up in the second half.

“We matched that then got our noses in front and were unlucky not to add to our lead, but you still need to credit Hamilton for not chucking in the towel.”

Goal came from training ground tips

On the flip side, Dodds was delighted to see Harper slam home his goal and said he wants to see more of those advanced arrivals in the box.

He added: “We have been working on, when deliveries come in from one side, I want my faraway wide man to get into the box to be a threat and that’s what Cammy did. It was a good finish.”

The ICT boss confirmed midfielder Doran had a thigh injury, which led to the first half switch.

Inverness are now in full preparation mode for their Boxing Day home clash with Partick Thistle. Rivals Arbroath travel to John Hughes’ Dunfermline on Sunday, while Raith go to Ayr.

 

