Billy Dodds backs Caley Thistle to go the distance with Arbroath in the Championship this season

Billy Dodds believes new Championship front-runners Arbroath are genuine title contenders – but is backing Caley Thistle to last the course this season.

The Inverness head coach saw his side edged off first place on goal difference by Dick Campbell’s team, who beat Morton 2-1 on Saturday.

A sore 2-1 home defeat against Hamilton was the reason for ICT losing sole leadership of the Championship on a day when Kilmarnock sacked boss Tommy Wright after their game against Dunfermline was abandoned.

Arbroath, the division’s only part-time club, are continuing to perform consistently well, so much so they have hit the top, level on points with ICT and one point ahead of Raith Rovers, who lost late on to Partick Thistle.

Arbroath and ICT are joint leaders

While Dodds is taking the Red Lichties seriously, he is keeping faith in his own players to be in the running for promotion come May.

He said: “If you are top of the league at the halfway stage, you are doing something right. Arbroath are playing for Dick Campbell and he keeps telling me he’s the best manager of a part-time club. It’s incredible.

“However, I’ve got a good team and we will be there or thereabouts if we keep going the way we are.”

Opportunity missed after taking lead

Cameron Harper, who replaced the injured Aaron Doran in the first half, fired Caley Thistle in front just after the hour mark against Hamilton.

67' | 1-0 Chance! Shane Sutherland is played through on goal but he sees his effort saved by the feet of Joseph Hilton. — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 18, 2021

A key Joe Hilton save from Shane Sutherland perhaps lifted Accies and they turned it around with David Moyo and Andrew Winter goals.

Dodds was at a loss to explain how Inverness let their lead slip and lost to sixth-placed Accies for a second time this term.

He said: “I felt we kicked on from the goal and played some really nice football.

“In the first half, players are fresh and they are going at it and I felt the teams matched one another.

“In the second half, we got the better of them, scored the goal and were unlucky not to score a second.

“We have to stay calm when teams have pressure. Don’t be slack and bring pressure upon yourselves. Make sure you’re strong and stay with your man.

“My players have done that this season and switched off for 15 minutes on Saturday and been punished, which is harsh.”

Hamilton never threw in towel

As sore as it was, the former Aberdeen, Rangers and Scotland striker tipped his hat to Hamilton for their never-say-die attitude.

He added: “You have to credit Hamilton, because I have seen teams come here and not scoring, but Hamilton kept going and had that energy. They have a lot of good players.

“For me, they are in a false position. Only last season, they were a Premiership team and they are starting to show under Stuart Taylor that they are organised and that has got to be beaten.

“We matched that then got our noses in front and were unlucky not to add to our lead, but you still need to credit Hamilton for not chucking in the towel.”

Goal came from training ground tips

On the flip side, Dodds was delighted to see Harper slam home his goal and said he wants to see more of those advanced arrivals in the box.

He added: “We have been working on, when deliveries come in from one side, I want my faraway wide man to get into the box to be a threat and that’s what Cammy did. It was a good finish.”

The ICT boss confirmed midfielder Doran had a thigh injury, which led to the first half switch.

38' | 0-0 ICTFC Sub: Aaron Doran is forced off and is replaced by Cameron Harper — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 18, 2021

Inverness are now in full preparation mode for their Boxing Day home clash with Partick Thistle. Rivals Arbroath travel to John Hughes’ Dunfermline on Sunday, while Raith go to Ayr.