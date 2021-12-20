Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: An inexplicable collapse as Billy Dodds’ side surrender top spot

By David Sutherland
December 20, 2021, 11:45 am
Inverness' Robbie Deas look dejected after Hamilton make it 2-1.
Inverness' Robbie Deas look dejected after Hamilton make it 2-1.

There are days when you just have to have a rant. Some days when it is the right thing to do. This is one of those days.

I still can’t quite believe what I saw at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Caley Thistle went into the latter stages of the game a goal to the good and I had hopes they might get another.

Quite inexplicably, and totally out of the blue, they lost their way.

They couldn’t find a teammate with a pass, they were conceding corner after corner and defending ever deeper.

It was hard to see any leadership on the park and all composure and control had gone.

I hoped that when they conceded an equaliser it might snap them out of this but I was wrong. Mentally, they appeared to have completely lost the plot and the Accies took full advantage.

It was incredible that a team at the top of the table, playing at home and leading a game should find themselves in this situation and I expect that everyone at the club is thinking that way as well today.

After the game my mood did not improve as I left the stadium.

There are a number of exit gates at either side of the North Stand by which fans could exit the ground.

On Saturday only a single gate was open. Consequently, everybody was bunching together trying to get out.

Everybody in the North Stand, West Stand and some from the Main Stand were all trying to use this gate. It’s not the first time I have seen this happen in recent months and I have seen supporters complain to stewards about it.

However, nobody seems to be taking any notice.   As Omicron tightens it’s grip in the days ahead, this kind of thing will simply not do.

It’s the easiest thing in the world to fix. Let’s get gates at both ends open for the safety of fans.

