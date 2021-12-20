Caley Thistle fan view: An inexplicable collapse as Billy Dodds’ side surrender top spot

There are days when you just have to have a rant. Some days when it is the right thing to do. This is one of those days.

I still can’t quite believe what I saw at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Caley Thistle went into the latter stages of the game a goal to the good and I had hopes they might get another.

Quite inexplicably, and totally out of the blue, they lost their way.

They couldn’t find a teammate with a pass, they were conceding corner after corner and defending ever deeper.

It was hard to see any leadership on the park and all composure and control had gone.

I hoped that when they conceded an equaliser it might snap them out of this but I was wrong. Mentally, they appeared to have completely lost the plot and the Accies took full advantage.

It was incredible that a team at the top of the table, playing at home and leading a game should find themselves in this situation and I expect that everyone at the club is thinking that way as well today.

After the game my mood did not improve as I left the stadium.

There are a number of exit gates at either side of the North Stand by which fans could exit the ground.

On Saturday only a single gate was open. Consequently, everybody was bunching together trying to get out.

Everybody in the North Stand, West Stand and some from the Main Stand were all trying to use this gate. It’s not the first time I have seen this happen in recent months and I have seen supporters complain to stewards about it.

However, nobody seems to be taking any notice. As Omicron tightens it’s grip in the days ahead, this kind of thing will simply not do.

It’s the easiest thing in the world to fix. Let’s get gates at both ends open for the safety of fans.