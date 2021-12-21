Duncan Shearer: Caley Thistle reaction to defeat will be key in Championship title race

I know it might feel as if I’m cursed Caley Thistle by tipping them for the Championship title but one loss has not changed my mind.

I was at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday to watch Billy Dodds’ side lose 2-1 to Hamilton Accies and it was a very disappointing defeat for Inverness as they surrendered their place as league leaders in the process.

It had all started so well with Caley Jags deservedly leading thanks to Cameron Harper’s goal, but two goals in three minutes from Accies earned them all three points in the Highlands.

It wasn’t as if Inverness were particularly poor. They didn’t make their pressure count in the first half and, when Accies upped the ante to get back into the game following Harper’s opener, Caley Thistle were unable to go up with them.

Shane Sutherland had a great chance when one on one with the Accies goalkeeper at 1-0 which he didn’t take either. Had he put it away then I’m sure I would be talking about a very different outcome.

Doddsy will be rueing Accies so far this season. They’ve taken six points out of six against his side and it has cost them dear.

But I know the Caley Thistle manager and the club, and the focus now should be all about how they react to that defeat.

Partick Thistle make the trip north on Boxing Day in what is another huge game. With five teams having genuine title aspirations at this point, we’re going to be saying that most weeks.

The Championship is really shaping up to be a high stakes, high intensity league and Kilmarnock have become the first club to blink after the shock sacking of Tommy Wright following Saturday’s match with Dunfermline, which was abandoned due to fog.

I did not see that one coming. I don’t know if there has been unhappiness behind the scenes, or whether the Killie board feel their investment in the team is not paying off, but the timing of Wright’s departure is a shock.

It’s not as if Killie are out of the running. They are fifth in the table, five points off the top with a game in hand. It’s hardly panic stations.

I’ll be interested to see who is given the task of leading the club back to the Premiership. Jack Ross and Derek McInnes have both been mentioned and, while some may be surprised at that, I’d urge them to remember the fate of John Hughes.

He left Caley Thistle on a high in 2016, having done a smashing job there and won the Scottish Cup.

With the exception of a four-month spell at Raith Rovers in 2017, he was effectively out of the game until joining Ross County a year ago.

One man who will certainly enjoy his festive celebrations is Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. I’d love to know what the odds were on the part-timers being top of the table at Christmas before a ball had been kicked, but Dick has done an incredible job at Gayfield.

He put me through my coaching badges at Largs and he’s every bit the character people see in interviews. It is clear wherever he goes his players love playing for him.

He’s an excellent double-act alongside his twin brother Ian and I’d love to see the Red Lichties stay up there in the second half of the season.

County boss Malky Mackay will be hoping his luck will turn

If Malky Malky did not have bad luck he would have no luck at all.

Ross County are playing some terrific stuff right now, but in the last two games the manager has watched this side concede late goals.

He watched Celtic score deep into injury time to claim victory at Victoria Park last week and then saw a near carbon copy goal from Livingston deny the Staggies victory at Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday.

That’s a three-point swing which, had County defended those cross balls properly, would have the club in ninth place in the Premiership instead of 11th.

The County boss has to focus on the positives, however, for what is another vital week for his side.

His team is playing well, but the players need to sharpen up defensively. It’s been a familiar theme all season and one they really need to fix if they are to pull themselves away from the bottom of the table.

The Staggies are on the road twice with a trip to St Johnstone tomorrow followed by a Boxing Day trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts.

The Saints game is a huge one for both clubs as defeat for either side will leave them isolated at the bottom of the table for Christmas.

Quick start needed from Aberdeen at Easter Road

Aberdeen must make their weekend break count when they face League Cup runners-up Hibernian at Easter Road tomorrow.

While the Dons were kicking their heels at the weekend, Hibs went through an emotional rollercoaster of a cup final at Hampden, scoring first before losing the final 2-1 to Celtic.

The Hibees will be heavy legged and demoralised following their cup final loss.

Aberdeen arrive in Edinburgh on the back of a three-game winning run. If I was an Aberdeen player looking at my opponent, I’d be thinking to myself: ‘I’m going to make this guy run every chance I get.’

It is vital the Dons come out the blocks quickly at Easter Road.