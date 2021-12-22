Scottish Championship, League One and League Two clubs vote to play on despite crowd restrictions – reports

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish Championship clubs have voted to continue playing despite restrictions that will limit crowds to 500, according to reports.

The SPFL board has been in discussions with clubs and relevant stakeholders, including broadcaster Sky Sports, after the Scottish Government imposed a limit of 500 spectators at outdoor sporting events for a three-week period from Boxing Day amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The Daily Record are reporting that Championship clubs have voted in favour of playing on with Leagues One and Two set to follow.

Caley Thistle sit second in the Championship table and level on points with leaders Arbroath.

The 12 Premiership clubs, meanwhile, have been voting on whether to bring the scheduled winter break forward.

The top flight clubs were due to start a scheduled break on January 4 but 10 of the 12 clubs were understood to be in favour of bringing that forward to minimise the number of games played in front of such sparse crowds.

Aberdeen, who host Dundee at Pittodrie on Boxing Day, are due to face Rangers at home on December 29 before travelling to Dingwall to face Ross County on January 2.

The Staggies travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts on Boxing Day before home matches against Motherwell and the Dons.

The top flight clubs are being asked to consider three options – to continue with the scheduled matches as planned; to take a break after this evening’s three Premiership fixtures or to begin a winter break after the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson had been among those in favour of the third option as it would help ease fixture rescheduling issues while also potentially allowing supporters to attend two of the three games in question.