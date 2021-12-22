Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Championship, League One and League Two clubs vote to play on despite crowd restrictions – reports

By Danny Law
December 22, 2021, 5:41 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 7:04 pm
Caley Thistle are sitting second in the Championship.
Scottish Championship clubs have voted to continue playing despite restrictions that will limit crowds to 500, according to reports.

The SPFL board has been in discussions with clubs and relevant stakeholders, including broadcaster Sky Sports, after the Scottish Government imposed a limit of 500 spectators at outdoor sporting events for a three-week period from Boxing Day amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The Daily Record are reporting that Championship clubs have voted in favour of playing on with Leagues One and Two set to follow.

Caley Thistle sit second in the Championship table and level on points with leaders Arbroath.

The 12 Premiership clubs, meanwhile, have been voting on whether to bring the scheduled winter break forward.

Caley Thistle are scheduled to face Partick Thistle at Caledonian Stadium on Boxing Day

The top flight clubs were due to start a scheduled break on January 4 but 10 of the 12 clubs were understood to be in favour of bringing that forward to minimise the number of games played in front of such sparse crowds.

Aberdeen, who host Dundee at Pittodrie on Boxing Day, are due to face Rangers at home on December 29 before travelling to Dingwall to face Ross County on January 2.

The Staggies travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts on Boxing Day before home matches against Motherwell and the Dons.

The top flight clubs are being asked to consider three options – to continue with the scheduled matches as planned; to take a break after this evening’s three Premiership fixtures or to begin a winter break after the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson had been among those in favour of the third option as it would help ease fixture rescheduling issues while also potentially allowing supporters to attend two of the three games in question.

