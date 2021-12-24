Cameron Harper fearless up front and ready to answer Caley Thistle’s call

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cameron Harper is keen to sample more forward action – after being pitched in and scoring for Caley Thistle.

The right-back was brought on for the injured Aaron Doran in the first half of last week’s Championship match against Hamilton Accies.

More used to playing at left-back, the 20-year-old was a menace to Accies in an attacking role and he was perfectly placed to crash home the opening goal when he met a cross from Billy Mckay.

Sadly, Accies struck back with two goals of their own to knock Caley Thistle off top spot, with Arbroath leading the way on goal difference.

Full-backs are like ‘failed wingers’

Harper explained his experience of playing in various roles with the under-18s stood him in good stead for Saturday’s call to action by head coach Billy Dodds.

He said: “I think most full-backs are failed wingers from when they were younger and you go back the way. But somehow I’m going forwards, which I don’t mind at all.

“I feel I can play a couple of positions. In the 18s, I played various positions because (coach) Ryan Esson wanted me to understand the game more, so I played central midfield, centre-back, left-back, left midfield to get a different idea.

“I’ve enjoyed playing further forwards, which gives you more chance to score – which is a rarity for me!”

Harper also hit the net in the 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win against Buckie Thistle earlier in the season.

When asked whether he’s ready to hit the goal trail on a regular basis, he said: “The goal against Hamilton was my first league goal. It would be nice to think so, that wouldn’t be bad!”

Accies comeback was sore one

The high of bulging the net was smashed with Accies’ two-goal turnaround and Harper admits it’s not a feeling he wants to get used to.

He added: “All the boys were disappointed. We’ve not been used to losing and you don’t want to get used to losing. But it was a sickener after going in front and it put a dampener on it.”

Despite Robbie Deas often getting the nod at right-back, Harper’s versatility has helped him make 15 appearances overall for ICT this term.

After a strong 2020/21, Harper is really feeling part of the senior squad, which is helping with his development as a player.

He said: “I’d say this year more than most I’ve felt like I’m actually a proper first team player.

“Before, I was on the bench playing the odd game here and there and playing with the 18s.

“You didn’t feel as involved, but over the last two years you feel more like a first-team player.

“I feel more responsibility because you’re playing more, and more at ease with the situation.

“I’m 20 now – I’m feeling old!

“Young boys might get cut a bit of slack if they make a mistake. But there has to be a point where it can’t be mistake after mistake.

“I’d say in myself I’m at that stage where I wouldn’t consider myself a young boy in our team. It’s quite young a side as it is, but I’ve played more games now to have experience.

GOALS: ICTFC 4-0 Buckie Thistle | 04.09.2021 Here's the goals from yesterday's 4-0 win against Buckie Thistle in the SPFL Trust Trophy at the Caledonian Stadium✅ Lewis Jamieson got his first goal for the club ✅ Cameron Harper also got his first goal for the club✅ Billy Mckay got his first goals since re-signing in the summer too! Happy Weekend Folks! 🔴🔵 Posted by Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC on Sunday, 5 September 2021

“You know you have a certain responsibility with it all and it’s how I think about it in my head.”

ICT’s Boxing Day fixture against Partick Thistle in the Championship was postponed due to Covid and injuries in the Inverness camp.

Their next two scheduled games are away to Dunfermline Athletic next Wednesday and then Arbroath on Sunday, January 2.