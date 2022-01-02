Billy Dodds praises Caley Thistle for digging deep to earn draw at Arbroath

An error occurred. Please try again.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds praised his team for digging out a draw to stay in the Championship chase at the turn of the year.

In Sunday’s 0-0 draw away to leaders Arbroath, several players were missing through illness or injury, with even keeper/coach Ryan Esson named as a sub one week on from a Covid outbreak at the Highland club.

Just a few days on from a waterlogged pitch call-off at Dunfermline, this result means ICT remain in second spot, three points behind many people’s surprise pace-setters Arbroath.

The trip to Gayfield was ICT’s first game since December 18 after Covid and injuries in their camp saw their Boxing Day clash with Partick Thistle postponed. Wednesday’s trip to Dunfermline was washed out.

Wallace Duffy filled in at right-back, with on-loan Norwich City midfielder Reece McAlear out, which saw David Carson return to his previous central pitch position for the afternoon.

Duffy and Carson get job done

Dodds was delighted to see those two changes go to plan on a windy afternoon against Arbroath.

He said: “David has been missed there. We had a few boys off and Sean Welsh in injured.

“Carson is versatile and started his career in midfield. It was straight forward for him. He went in worked away and did well.

“And I thought Wallace Duffy was excellent at right-back.

“Even with a few out, we still had a strong team out. We don’t have the biggest squad, but we have a squad big enough to handle that.”

Dodds confirmed Aaron Doran, who went off injured just before the break, had suffered no more than a thigh strain.

Winds saw Dodds tell players: ‘what I showed you on the training ground, forget about it’

Having won 1-0 at Arbroath on the first day of the season, Dodds was satisfied to take four points overall on their travels against Dick Campbell’s front-runners.

The Inverness boss explained the wind, which was testing all players to the max, was also a problem and meant he had to rip up his game plan from the day before.

He added: “There was a lot of pressure because of the wind, but I expected that type of game when I saw the conditions.

“My players dug in and, I wouldn’t say delighted, but I was happy with them. They have a real spirit and that’s what’s hopefully going to carry us far this season.

“I walked in at the second half, and said: ‘what I showed you on the training ground, forget about it’. We are going to play the elements now.

“It changed it. When we had the wind, we tried to put in on their goalkeeper.”

Dodds remains convinced part-timers Arbroath will present a Championship challenge to his title hopefuls all season long.

He added: “Anybody who writes Arbroath off are off their heads.

“We beat them here on the first day of the season and they have only lost once since. It would be crazy to write them off.

“I think they are going to go the full hog.

“They might lose a couple who they have on loan, but they have signed the big striker (Jack Hamilton) on loan from Livingston, so they will be here. I’m not writing them off.”

Dodds’ team return to Inverness this Saturday when fellow promotion contenders Raith Rovers visit the Caledonian Stadium.

Campbell thrilled – but it’s safety first

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell, meanwhile, insists his part-time team are worthy of praise, but stressed staying in the Championship is always their first goal.

He said: “Doddsy got it right. He mentioned it. Any fool who is prepared to write Arbroath off knows nothing about football.

“We’re a working class unit. I’m not really bothering my backside if we’re top four or… I’m not here to do that.

“We’ve got another two points to stay in the league and that is our objective. I’m not sitting here and talking about play-offs.”