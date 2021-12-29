Caley Thistle’s trip to Dunfermline OFF due to waterlogged pitch

An error occurred. Please try again.

Caley Thistle’s trip to Dunfermline has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A 2.45pm inspection was called at East End Park, following heavy rainfall in Fife throughout the day.

The decision was taken to call the game off less than 15 minutes later however, with pictures showing the extent of the surface water.

❌ Tonight's match has been postponed after failing a pitch inspection. pic.twitter.com/zl4p3Zn6fe — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) December 29, 2021

Inverness would have had the chance to move level with Championship leaders Arbroath with a victory should the match have gone ahead.

It is the second successive Caley Jags match to be called off, after a Covid outbreak within their camp led to the postponement of Sunday’s home match against Partick Thistle.

Billy Dodds’ men will now prepare for Sunday’s trip to Arbroath, in what will be their first game for more than a fortnight.