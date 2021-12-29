Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle’s trip to Dunfermline OFF due to waterlogged pitch

By Andy Skinner
December 29, 2021, 2:44 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 3:24 pm
Kirk Broadfoot in action against Dunfermline's Nikolay Todorov.
Kirk Broadfoot in action against Dunfermline's Nikolay Todorov.

Caley Thistle’s trip to Dunfermline has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A 2.45pm inspection was called at East End Park, following heavy rainfall in Fife throughout the day.

The decision was taken to call the game off less than 15 minutes later however, with pictures showing the extent of the surface water.

Inverness would have had the chance to move level with Championship leaders Arbroath with a victory should the match have gone ahead.

It is the second successive Caley Jags match to be called off, after a Covid outbreak within their camp led to the postponement of Sunday’s home match against Partick Thistle.

Billy Dodds’ men will now prepare for Sunday’s trip to Arbroath, in what will be their first game for more than a fortnight.

 

 

