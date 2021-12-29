Pitch inspection called ahead of Caley Thistle’s trip to Dunfermline By Andy Skinner December 29, 2021, 2:44 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 2:47 pm Kirk Broadfoot in action against Dunfermline's Nikolay Todorov. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Caley Thistle’s match against Dunfermline at East End Park will be subject to a pitch inspection. The Pars have announced their pitch will undergo a 2.45pm inspection, following heavy rainfall in Fife. 🚨 Following today's heavy rainfall there will be a pitch inspection at 2.45pm ahead of tonight's match. — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) December 29, 2021 Should the match go ahead, Inverness will have the chance to move level with Championship leaders Arbroath with a victory. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle must progress despite lack of fans, says keeper Mark Ridgers Billy Dodds wary but confident as Covid-free Caley Jags tackle Dunfermline Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds lifts the lid on new Covid challenges Covid-hit Caley Thistle getting set for midweek return against Dunfermline Athletic