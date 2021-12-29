Pitch inspection called ahead of Caley Thistle’s trip to Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Caley Thistle’s match against Dunfermline at East End Park will be subject to a pitch inspection.

The Pars have announced their pitch will undergo a 2.45pm inspection, following heavy rainfall in Fife.

🚨 Following today's heavy rainfall there will be a pitch inspection at 2.45pm ahead of tonight's match. — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) December 29, 2021

Should the match go ahead, Inverness will have the chance to move level with Championship leaders Arbroath with a victory.

More to follow.