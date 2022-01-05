Kirk Broadfoot eager to drive Caley Thistle into pole position and Premiership return

Kirk Broadfoot admits Caley Thistle should be well clear at the top of the Championship – but is determined to help drive the Highlanders back to the top-flight.

The former Scotland, Rangers and Kilmarnock defensive star, a key summer signing by head coach Billy Dodds, has been a central figure, playing 25 times this term.

Sunday’s gutsy goalless draw at windswept leaders Arbroath keeps ICT just three points off first spot with a game in hand to follow.

Winning Championship still target

The 37-year-old reckons squandered points have been disappointing, but underlined the squad’s determination to deliver first prize for their supporters.

He said: “If you had said we would be in this league position at the beginning of the season, we would have taken that. But looking back at the first-half of the season, we have chucked away a lot of games where we have been in the lead.

“I am sure most teams would say the same thing. But looking at our fixtures, I personally think we could be 12 points better off.

“But we are in a good position going into the second half of the season.

“We want to push on and win the Championship. There is no getting away from it, that is what we want. We want to try and win the league, get in the play-offs – minimum.

“There are another four teams that will be thinking that as well – Arbroath, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers. It looks as if it is going to be tight all the way until the end of the year.”

Learning from mistakes vital for side

Centre-half Broadfoot believes the team will learn from errors which have been costly at key times this season.

He said: “Individual mistakes have cost us. If you look at the game against Hamilton two weeks ago, we were 1-0 up and lost goals at two set-plays.

“We didn’t stick with our men, lost our men and lost two goals. But it is a young team and we will learn from that, take it into the second half of the season and be stronger.”

Would have been nice to start the year with a win. But a good point and clean sheet away from home in tricky conditions! #ICTFC 🔴🔵 — Mark Ridgers (@MarkRidgers) January 2, 2022

Broadfoot thought long and hard before opting to head for the Highlands this season, with enjoyment and winning the two main goals for him.

When asked whether he would continue the journey with Inverness should they become a Premiership side once more, he said: “Who knows? If Inverness go up this year, and hopefully they do, we will see what happens in the summer.

“As it stands just now, I just want to enjoy my football, no matter what level it is. Yeah, everybody wants to play in the Premiership, but if it is not to be at this stage in my career then so be it.

“I have enjoyed my time up in Inverness. I just want to enjoy the last few years of my career.

“Hopefully we can get Inverness up. If we do, we will see where that takes us.”

Dual goals for experienced Kirk Broadfoot

Broadfoot hopes, while playing in the Championship, he can pass his knowledge on to the younger members of the squad, while also going for glory.

He added: “It is hard, difficult league. There are some really good players in it.

“But for me it is just a case of enjoying my football. If I wasn’t enjoying it at this stage in my career, I would move on.

“Now I am at the stage where I can enjoy my football, try and help some youngsters, and try and help our title challenge.”

Gayfield point well earned by Caley Thistle

Looking back at the 0-0 draw against an Arbroath side who have only lost to Inverness at home this season, Broadfoot explained, after Covid hitting their camp the previous week, a draw was a decent outcome.

He said: “I think it was a better point for us to be honest.

“They were used to the conditions. They knew how to play it.

First game of 2022 👊 📸 Kenny Ramsay pic.twitter.com/Ko3G7Oxa2A — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 2, 2022

“You could argue they are a part-time team and we are a full-time team, but we have been out for 10 days because of Covid.

“We could only train on one day and we went out on Sunday and got a point.

“We could have won it and hit the post at the end.

“There wasn’t much football played. It probably wasn’t a great advert for the Championship, because it was a top of the league clash.

“But, on another day, with the weather better, it would have been a different story.”

Caley Thistle have back-to-back home league games against Raith Rovers and Queen of the South next, with the third-placed Kirkcaldy side first up this Saturday.