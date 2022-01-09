Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Covid-hit Caley Thistle Women prepare for Scottish Cup test at top-flight Hamilton

By Paul Chalk
January 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness Caley Thistle Women. Supplied by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Inverness Caley Thistle Women. Supplied by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Karen Mason admits Covid issues at Caley Thistle will hamper their chances of knocking out SWPL1 Hamilton from the Scottish Women’s Youth Cup on Sunday.

The Inverness boss has seen her squad numbers drop as they get set for their first fixture of 2022 after a mini-break.

ICT rounded off last year with a sweeping 5-0 victory against Buchan on December 5, which keeps them third in Championship North, within six points of front-runners Montrose and East Fife.

Hamilton returned to the top table in 2021, but have just one win from their 11 league matches so far.

At full strength, the Caley Jags women would be relishing this tie, which was drawn as a result of Clyde being unable to fulfil their second round tie against them last month.

Covid hits cup-tie preparation

Mason concedes this match will mainly be used to allow returning players to get their sharpness back ahead of their return to league action at Grampian on January 16.

She said: “We got a bye through when our opponents had to pull out, but it will be good for us to kick-start the season and get a game.

“It’s almost like a pre-season game for us after the break and there is no better competition to return to than going in against an SWPL1 team.

“It is one we’re looking forward to, although we’ve not had the best preparation. We have had players in isolation and some who have Covid as well.

“Our available squad will be quite different to how it looked at the start of the week. If we can get 11 players out there, we’ll be grateful for that.

“Anyone who is fit and ready to go will be in the squad. In reality, it’s not a game we’re looking to get anything out of, other than 90 minutes and a decent performance.

“It’s a chance for some players to get some fitness back, especially those who have been isolating throughout the festive period.”

Caley Thistle women’s team manager Karen Mason.

Experience to be gained from tie

Despite their selection troubles, Mason reckons the chance to lock horns with Accies will offer them a chance to assess the difference in levels.

She added: “Hamilton were promoted last year and it doesn’t seem that long ago since we were playing against them.

“They have had a few years of development and there has been a big turnover of players at both clubs.

“It shows what a team like Hamilton can achieve and it’s certainly will give us a wee test to see what the level is like at that end of the SWPL1 table.

“For some of the newer players, New Douglas Park is a new ground for them to experience. To also have some supporters in will be nice for the players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]