Covid-hit Caley Thistle Women prepare for Scottish Cup test at top-flight Hamilton

Karen Mason admits Covid issues at Caley Thistle will hamper their chances of knocking out SWPL1 Hamilton from the Scottish Women’s Youth Cup on Sunday.

The Inverness boss has seen her squad numbers drop as they get set for their first fixture of 2022 after a mini-break.

ICT rounded off last year with a sweeping 5-0 victory against Buchan on December 5, which keeps them third in Championship North, within six points of front-runners Montrose and East Fife.

Hamilton returned to the top table in 2021, but have just one win from their 11 league matches so far.

At full strength, the Caley Jags women would be relishing this tie, which was drawn as a result of Clyde being unable to fulfil their second round tie against them last month.

We play our first game of 2022 on Sunday when we travel to New Douglas Park in the Scottish Cup to play SWPL1 side Hamilton Accies, 2pm kick off. pic.twitter.com/MGQh78th4c — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) January 4, 2022

Covid hits cup-tie preparation

Mason concedes this match will mainly be used to allow returning players to get their sharpness back ahead of their return to league action at Grampian on January 16.

She said: “We got a bye through when our opponents had to pull out, but it will be good for us to kick-start the season and get a game.

“It’s almost like a pre-season game for us after the break and there is no better competition to return to than going in against an SWPL1 team.

“It is one we’re looking forward to, although we’ve not had the best preparation. We have had players in isolation and some who have Covid as well.

“Our available squad will be quite different to how it looked at the start of the week. If we can get 11 players out there, we’ll be grateful for that.

“Anyone who is fit and ready to go will be in the squad. In reality, it’s not a game we’re looking to get anything out of, other than 90 minutes and a decent performance.

“It’s a chance for some players to get some fitness back, especially those who have been isolating throughout the festive period.”

Experience to be gained from tie

Despite their selection troubles, Mason reckons the chance to lock horns with Accies will offer them a chance to assess the difference in levels.

She added: “Hamilton were promoted last year and it doesn’t seem that long ago since we were playing against them.

“They have had a few years of development and there has been a big turnover of players at both clubs.

🔴 1st Team

🆚 @ICTWFC

🏆 Scottish Cup R3

📆 Sunday Jan 9th

🏟 New Douglas Park

⏰ 2pm Kick Off

💷 £5 / £3, Live Stream £5

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Entry from 1.15pm, Gate 4/5/6

🖥 Full highlights & reaction Media Accreditation:

📧 accieswfc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/SuiRVdoNcS — Hamilton Academical WFC (@accieswfc) January 3, 2022

“It shows what a team like Hamilton can achieve and it’s certainly will give us a wee test to see what the level is like at that end of the SWPL1 table.

“For some of the newer players, New Douglas Park is a new ground for them to experience. To also have some supporters in will be nice for the players.”