Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds up for challenge of facing Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds will relish going toe-to-toe with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock – but is backing his players to come out on top in the Championship.

The former Aberdeen manager was named as Tommy Wright’s successor this week as Killie seek to find the spark to match their favourites tag after their relegation last May.

The Ayrshire side are two points and two spots below second-placed Inverness and five points poorer than leaders Arbroath.

Dodds, who played alongside McInnes at Dundee United from 2003-2006, isn’t surprised to see him back in the hotseat.

Dodds ready to tackle Kilmarnock

However, having defeated Killie home and away this season, he is confident his side can stand up to a renewed threat from one of their main title rivals.

He said: “I know Derek and (assistant boss) Tony Docherty and I know the way they operate.

“They will be well organised, not that they weren’t under Tommy.

“It’s a boost for them, there is no doubt about that and it will give the players a lift getting someone in who is a top-notch manager.

“It’s good timing from Kilmarnock, but we still have a good squad and we can match, if not, get the better of Kilmarnock as we have done already this season.

“They have to still go and get results, but everyone will be glad to get the managerial situation sorted.

“But we can’t worry about them, we know we are capable and it is business as usual.”

Dodds has ‘own agenda’ for success

One common goal McInnes and Dodds share is to not be Championship managers next season.

And Dodds is determined to be the one who has the final say come the final kick of the campaign.

He said: “Derek was talking about not wanting to stay in the Championship too long, neither do I. That is my first job, I have only been here six months but I want out of here as quick as possible.

“I am not surprised Derek’s taken the job at Killie because he has been out of the game for a wee while and you start getting itchy feet and want back in.

“It is a big club and he hopes to take them back into the Premiership, but I have my own agenda here.”

Kilmarnock were always favourites

Dodds, whose side host third-placed Raith Rovers on Saturday, knows Killie will aim to kick on under McInnes.

However, he insists it’s up to Kilmarnock’s players to show improvement.

He added: “I said at the start of the season they are the favourites because they had the biggest budget.

“They were the biggest club in the division with the biggest budget and they aren’t where they should be.

“We have a good team and a good squad and I’m delighted with the calibre of the depth of squad I have got. I hope we are pushing the all the way.”

Inverness travel to Rugby Park on Saturday, January 29

Self-isolation shift is welcome boost

Dodds, meanwhile, welcomed the Scottish Government’s change in self-isolation for Covid from 10 to seven days.

ICT recently had an outbreak, leading to their home fixture against Partick Thistle on Boxing Day being postponed.

The Inverness boss said: “It’s a boost and we will get players back quicker and it will help managers not to have selection headaches.

“We have been hit with it and you are down to the bare bones and it’s tough. It’s stress you can do without. You don’t want to pick from 12, 13 or 14 players.

“I know it’s only three days but ten days is a long time out of football. It’s good news and less stressful for managers.”