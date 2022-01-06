Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Gardyne linked with Montrose move following Caley Thistle exit

By Danny Law
January 6, 2022, 8:02 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 8:03 pm
Michael Gardyne scored five goals at Caley Thistle.
Michael Gardyne scored five goals at Caley Thistle.

Michael Gardyne has been linked with a move to League One title challengers Montrose after leaving Caley Thistle.

Caley Thistle confirmed in a brief statement the winger, who had scored five goals in 15 appearances, has left the club.

The 35-year-old joined the Caley Jags in the summer after being released by Ross County.

Gardyne had not featured since a 2-1 home defeat against Dunfermline Athletic on November 13.

Michael Gardyne in action for Caley Thistle against Partick Thistle.

A report in the Daily Record said Montrose, who are second in League One and five points behind Cove Rangers, are set to sign the attacker on an 18-month deal.

The statement released on the Caley Thistle website read: “Michael Gardyne has left ICTFC after the player and the club mutually agreed to end his current contract.”

The former Celtic youth player is best known for his long spell at Ross County.

He is the club’s record goalscorer and appearances holder with 73 goals in 444 games for the Dingwall side.

