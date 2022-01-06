Michael Gardyne linked with Montrose move following Caley Thistle exit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Gardyne has been linked with a move to League One title challengers Montrose after leaving Caley Thistle.

Caley Thistle confirmed in a brief statement the winger, who had scored five goals in 15 appearances, has left the club.

The 35-year-old joined the Caley Jags in the summer after being released by Ross County.

Gardyne had not featured since a 2-1 home defeat against Dunfermline Athletic on November 13.

A report in the Daily Record said Montrose, who are second in League One and five points behind Cove Rangers, are set to sign the attacker on an 18-month deal.

The statement released on the Caley Thistle website read: “Michael Gardyne has left ICTFC after the player and the club mutually agreed to end his current contract.”

The former Celtic youth player is best known for his long spell at Ross County.

He is the club’s record goalscorer and appearances holder with 73 goals in 444 games for the Dingwall side.