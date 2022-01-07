Michael Gardyne joins Montrose following Caley Thistle exit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Gardyne has joined Montrose on a two-and-a-half year deal after leaving Caley Thistle.

Inverness confirmed the departure of Gardyne on Thursday, with the Champioship club announcing that the winger and the club had mutually agreed to end his contract.

Gardyne only joined Caley Jags in the summer, making the move over the Kessock Bridge following a successful spell with Ross County.

He made a strong start to his Inverness career, netting five goals in 15 appearances, however he had not featured since a 2-1 loss to Dunfermline on November 13.

Dundee-born Gardyne, who turns 36 later this month, has now opted to join League One promotion hopefuls Montrose on a deal until 2024.

Montrose FC have signed Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Michael Gardyne on a two and a half year deal, until the summer of 2024.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie, who played with Gardyne at County, revealed he held talks with him prior to his move to Inverness.

Petrie has described the capture of Gardyne as a “marquee signing”, and said: “I have known Michael since we were at Ross County together, and knew he would be a perfect fit for the side we are building here.

“We initially spoke at length in the summer, but things didn’t work out then, so I am delighted to have finally got him to put pen to paper on what is a fantastic deal for the club.

“His ability has been proven over many years and he will bring great quality and experience to our dressing room.

“I have often stated how grateful Ross Campbell and I are for the support of the chairman, the CEO and the board, who continue to back our vision and plans.

“Securing such a lucrative, marquee signing as this is testament to that commitment and belief and I would once again like to put on record our sincere thanks to John Crawford and all the directors.”

Ex-Celtic youth Gardyne is best known for his long time at County. He is the club’s record goalscorer and appearances holder with 73 goals in 444 games for the Dingwall side.

Gardyne also netted the opening goal in County’s League Cup final triumph over Hibernian in 2016.