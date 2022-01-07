Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Gardyne joins Montrose following Caley Thistle exit

By Andy Skinner
January 7, 2022, 10:57 am
Michael Gardyne.
Michael Gardyne has joined Montrose on a two-and-a-half year deal after leaving Caley Thistle.

Inverness confirmed the departure of Gardyne on Thursday, with the Champioship club announcing that the winger and the club had mutually agreed to end his contract.

Gardyne only joined Caley Jags in the summer, making the move over the Kessock Bridge following a successful spell with Ross County.

He made a strong start to his Inverness career, netting five goals in 15 appearances, however he had not featured since a 2-1 loss to Dunfermline on November 13.

Dundee-born Gardyne, who turns 36 later this month, has now opted to join League One promotion hopefuls Montrose on a deal until 2024.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie, who played with Gardyne at County, revealed he held talks with him prior to his move to Inverness.

Petrie has described the capture of Gardyne as a “marquee signing”, and said: “I have known Michael since we were at Ross County together, and knew he would be a perfect fit for the side we are building here.

“We initially spoke at length in the summer, but things didn’t work out then, so I am delighted to have finally got him to put pen to paper on what is a fantastic deal for the club.

“His ability has been proven over many years and he will bring great quality and experience to our dressing room.

“I have often stated how grateful Ross Campbell and I are for the support of the chairman, the CEO and the board, who continue to back our vision and plans.

“Securing such a lucrative, marquee signing as this is testament to that commitment and belief and I would once again like to put on record our sincere thanks to John Crawford and all the directors.”

Michael Gardyne nets his final goal for Ross County.

Ex-Celtic youth Gardyne is best known for his long time at County. He is the club’s  record goalscorer and appearances holder with 73 goals in 444 games for the Dingwall side.

Gardyne also netted the opening goal in County’s League Cup final triumph over Hibernian in 2016.

