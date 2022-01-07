Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midfielder Anthony McDonald freed by Championship side Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
January 7, 2022, 1:02 pm
Anthony McDonald.
Anthony McDonald.

Caley Thistle attacking midfielder Anthony McDonald has left the Championship club.

The 20-year-old former Hearts starlet had two spells with the Inverness side, but his game time opportunities have been limited and he’s off to secure a fresh move.

A club statement said: “The club can confirm that Anthony McDonald has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

“Anthony joined the club for the second time in February 2021, however soon after signing, picked up a serious injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

“Anthony made his return in July during our Premier Sports Group Stage match against Hearts and went on to make five appearances for the club this season.

“In total across his two spells with ICTFC, Anthony made 19 appearances and scored one goal.  Everyone at ICTFC wishes Anthony all the best in the future.”

