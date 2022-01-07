Midfielder Anthony McDonald freed by Championship side Caley Thistle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Caley Thistle attacking midfielder Anthony McDonald has left the Championship club.

The 20-year-old former Hearts starlet had two spells with the Inverness side, but his game time opportunities have been limited and he’s off to secure a fresh move.

A club statement said: “The club can confirm that Anthony McDonald has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

“Anthony joined the club for the second time in February 2021, however soon after signing, picked up a serious injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

“Anthony made his return in July during our Premier Sports Group Stage match against Hearts and went on to make five appearances for the club this season.

“In total across his two spells with ICTFC, Anthony made 19 appearances and scored one goal. Everyone at ICTFC wishes Anthony all the best in the future.”