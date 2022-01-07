Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Midfielder Anthony McDonald joins Edinburgh City after leaving Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
January 7, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 3:40 pm
Anthony McDonald.
Anthony McDonald.

Caley Thistle attacking midfielder Anthony McDonald has left the Championship club – and signed for League Two team Edinburgh City.

The 20-year-old former Hearts starlet had two spells with the Inverness side, but his game time opportunities have been limited.

A few hours after his Inverness departure was announced, Edinburgh City confirmed he had signed for them.

A statement from ICT said: “The club can confirm that Anthony McDonald has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

“Anthony joined the club for the second time in February 2021, however soon after signing, picked up a serious injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

“Anthony made his return in July during our Premier Sports Group Stage match against Hearts and went on to make five appearances for the club this season.

“In total across his two spells with ICTFC, Anthony made 19 appearances and scored one goal.  Everyone at ICTFC wishes Anthony all the best in the future.”

Naysmith hails McDonald signing

Edinburgh boss Gary Naysmith, whose side host Elgin City this evening, was thrilled to land McDonald.

He said: “Anthony is an attack-minded player with really good ability, quick feet, decent pace and someone who can play in several positions and who will give us different options in attack.

“He is someone I got to know a little when I was loans manager at Hearts and since then I have continued to watch his career with interest.

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith

” Due to several different reasons, Anthony’s career hasn’t progressed as he would have liked or expected over the last few seasons and, from talking to him over the last few days, he realises he needs to get his career back in track.

“To do that, he needs to play consistently well week in, week out and I am delighted that we have agreed a deal to bring him to Edinburgh City to give him the chance to do just that.

“Although only 20, he’s played in the Premiership with Hearts and in the Championship with Inverness and Dunfermline, so hopefully his experience of playing at a higher level will benefit the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal