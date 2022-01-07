Midfielder Anthony McDonald joins Edinburgh City after leaving Caley Thistle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Caley Thistle attacking midfielder Anthony McDonald has left the Championship club – and signed for League Two team Edinburgh City.

The 20-year-old former Hearts starlet had two spells with the Inverness side, but his game time opportunities have been limited.

A few hours after his Inverness departure was announced, Edinburgh City confirmed he had signed for them.

A statement from ICT said: “The club can confirm that Anthony McDonald has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

“Anthony joined the club for the second time in February 2021, however soon after signing, picked up a serious injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

“Anthony made his return in July during our Premier Sports Group Stage match against Hearts and went on to make five appearances for the club this season.

“In total across his two spells with ICTFC, Anthony made 19 appearances and scored one goal. Everyone at ICTFC wishes Anthony all the best in the future.”

Naysmith hails McDonald signing

Edinburgh boss Gary Naysmith, whose side host Elgin City this evening, was thrilled to land McDonald.

He said: “Anthony is an attack-minded player with really good ability, quick feet, decent pace and someone who can play in several positions and who will give us different options in attack.

“He is someone I got to know a little when I was loans manager at Hearts and since then I have continued to watch his career with interest.

” Due to several different reasons, Anthony’s career hasn’t progressed as he would have liked or expected over the last few seasons and, from talking to him over the last few days, he realises he needs to get his career back in track.

“To do that, he needs to play consistently well week in, week out and I am delighted that we have agreed a deal to bring him to Edinburgh City to give him the chance to do just that.

“Although only 20, he’s played in the Premiership with Hearts and in the Championship with Inverness and Dunfermline, so hopefully his experience of playing at a higher level will benefit the team.”