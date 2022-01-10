Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Reece McAlear grasped chance as Caley Jags dug deep for Championship point

By Paul Chalk
January 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Reece McAlear, right, celebrates his equaliser with Tom Walsh.
Reece McAlear, right, celebrates his equaliser with Tom Walsh.

Reece McAlear hailed Caley Thistle’s never-say-die attitude after they refused to be beaten by Championship title rivals Raith Rovers.

The on-loan Norwich City midfielder, who has just returned from 10 days out through Covid, stepped off the bench at the break and rattled home a late leveller to wipe out a long-range opener from Ethan Ross in Saturday’s 1-1 draw. 

It followed a screamer he netted in the recent 6-1 rout of Morton and it kept ICT in second spot, two points behind Arbroath, who lost 1-0 at Ayr United.

Raith’s Ethan Ross, left, celebrates after opening the scoring.

He said: “We have a strong team spirit. Everyone’s together and no-one wants to lose. We never give up and keep going until the 90th minute. We could have won or lost. It’s a chance we need to take. We take a point and move on.”

Second long-range stunning strike

The 86-minute equaliser prevented Raith from overtaking the Highlanders into second place and the talented 19-year-old was satisfied with his searing shot which was similar to his effort at Cappielow last month.

He said: “I just saw the goal open up and I shot and thankfully it went in.

“It was exactly the same as against Morton. I just saw it open up and thought ‘why not’ and hit it and it went in as well, so I was happy with that.”

McAlear took chance with leveller

A flat first half team display prompted Billy Dodds to put McAlear and striker Manny Duku on at the start of the season half in place of Wallace Duffy and David Carson.

The former Scotland youth player rose to the challenge set by the head coach.

McAlear added: “He asked me to go on and try and make a difference. I came on and scored and I thought we could have nicked it at the end, but we could also have lost it. You have to take chances sometimes.”

It was all the more pleasing for the midfielder to make such an impact, given he was sidelined with Covid and he hopes whenever he’s called upon, he can make a difference.

He said: “I’m just back from Covid but I’ll just try and go on the pitch and do my best. It is up to the manager to pick the team.

“If he doesn’t pick me, I will try my best in training and when I do come on.”

McAlear watched on from the bench as Raith had the best of the play in the first half.

He felt the team needed to do more to limit their opponents’ threat.

He added: “We need to fix that. Raith had chances, but we need to minimise that and stop them having so many chances. If we do that, it will prevent goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]