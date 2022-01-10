Caley Thistle fan view: A point was the least they deserved but Billy Dodds’ side need to raise their game

There is no shortage of talking points in the world of Caley Thistle at the moment.

Where do you start? Well, I guess Saturday’s game would be the logical place.

When your team scores a late equaliser you will often leave the game feeling rather upbeat, aware of how close your team just came to defeat.

That certainly would have been the case for many of the lucky 500 who were at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

However, when you look at things in the cold light of day, this was another two points dropped and that has to be disappointing.

Reece McAlear’s fine strike certainly gave Inverness a point which was the very least they deserved.

They also still remain firmly in the hunt for the Championship title but if they are to win that then I think they need to raise their game.

The January window has now been open for over a week and all we have seen so far from Caley Thistle are departures. Michael Gardyne and Anthony MacDonald have now left the club but no fresh faces have arrived yet.

I’m sure everyone at ICT will be doing their best to put that right but I have a growing feeling that the business the Championship contenders do this month will be a key factor in who ultimately prevails.

🚀 What a strike from @Mcalear42 to earn us a point against Raith Rovers yesterday! pic.twitter.com/fz0IRWbA1t — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 9, 2022

I really think we need a couple of new faces to freshen up the starting XI much more than we need extra bodies to fill the bench.

It will be challenging for the manager to find the right quality at an affordable price. However, I guess that’s a key part of his role.

Finally, I was not one of the lucky ones with a ticket on Saturday but I was impressed with the way ICTTV, Caley Thistle’s on-line viewing offering, has improved over the last year or two. It really looks and sounds very professional now.