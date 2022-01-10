Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle fan view: A point was the least they deserved but Billy Dodds’ side need to raise their game

By David Sutherland
January 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle came from behind to earn a point against Raith Rovers.
Caley Thistle came from behind to earn a point against Raith Rovers.

There is no shortage of talking points in the world of Caley Thistle at the moment.

Where do you start?  Well, I guess Saturday’s game would be the logical place.

When your team scores a late equaliser you will often leave the game feeling rather upbeat, aware of how close your team just came to defeat.

That certainly would have been the case for many of the lucky 500 who were at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

However, when you look at things in the cold light of day, this was another two points dropped and that has to be disappointing.

Reece McAlear’s  fine strike certainly gave Inverness a  point which was the very least they deserved.

Reece McAlear, right, celebrates his equaliser with Tom Walsh.

They also still remain firmly in the hunt for the Championship title but if they are to win that then I think they need to raise their game.

The January window has now been open for over a week and all we have seen so far from Caley Thistle are departures. Michael Gardyne and Anthony MacDonald have now left the club but no fresh faces have arrived yet.

I’m sure everyone at ICT will be doing their best to put that right but I have a growing feeling that the business the Championship contenders do this month will be a key factor in who ultimately prevails.

I really think we need a couple of new faces to freshen up the starting XI much more than we need extra bodies to fill the bench.

It will be challenging for the manager to find the right quality at an affordable price.    However, I guess that’s a key part of his role.

Finally, I was not one of the lucky ones with a ticket on Saturday but I was impressed with the way ICTTV, Caley Thistle’s on-line viewing offering, has improved over the last year or two.  It really looks and sounds very professional now.

