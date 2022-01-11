Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winning run can crank up title heat, insists Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds is urging title-chasing Caley Thistle to turn draws into wins in order to return to the top of the Championship.

Kilmarnock, now with ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes in charge, will have a chance to take first position this weekend if they leave Partick Thistle with full points on Friday night.

Leaders Arbroath, who are two points ahead of ICT and Killie, are away to fellow promotion contenders Raith Rovers on Saturday, while the Caley Jags host second-bottom Queen of the South.

Apart from Arbroath, no side has shown consistency over a long period of time.

Dick Campbell’s pace-setters went 12 games unbeaten before losing 1-0 at Ayr last weekend.

At the end of November into December, Inverness won three league games in a row, but those are their only victories over a 14-match stretch.

With trips to Dunfermline and Kilmarnock following the Queens’ test, head coach Dodds knows they must get back to adding three points as often as possible.

Winning run is Billy Dodds’ goal

He said: “We had three wins on the trot recently and that propelled us to the top of the league, so we’re looking for something like that again. It will be hard.

“We have another home game this weekend – we will see where that takes us.

“It will be nip and tuck all the way. There are too many teams in it for one side to disappear.

“Queen of the South will be tough. We’ve had two good victories against them this season and we hope to make it a third because we need to win games.

“We’re hoping to keep the pressure on. We’re still in there and that’s not a bad thing.”

Draws keeping ICT in top two spots

As well as their three wins, ICT have drawn eight of those last 14 games, losing three.

Although looking to come out on top, Dodds feels not losing against Arbroath and Raith Rovers over the past fortnight has been important.

He added: “Draws can be frustrating, but they can also be good draws. You want to win your home games especially, but Arbroath away, in those windy conditions, then Raith at home, are good points.

“Raith are a hard nut to crack and you can understand why they are sitting third before today. They are pushing for the title. While it is disappointing not to take three points, it could be a good point.”

Strong options boost for Dodds

After a Covid outbreak at Inverness last month, players have been returning to the fold, such as Reece McAlear, whose late strike earned the 1-1 draw against Raith on Saturday.

Dodds, who is seeking to sign one or two players this month, stressed he needs to have  options at his disposal in order to maintain their title push.

He said: “It was nice to have a stronger bench. We had to change it, but this is a squad game. There are boys here who are all in it together.

“I put on Manny Duku and he was trying to get behind them against his old team.

“The subs all played their parts, but the squad all played their parts. We don’t have a big squad and we need all of them.

“They have all chipped in this season and I hope that continues.”

  • Caley Thistle’s away match against Hamilton Accies will now take place on Friday, February 25. It has been moved forward by one day for live TV coverage on BBC Scotland.

