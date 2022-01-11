Winning run can crank up title heat, insists Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

An error occurred. Please try again.

Billy Dodds is urging title-chasing Caley Thistle to turn draws into wins in order to return to the top of the Championship.

Kilmarnock, now with ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes in charge, will have a chance to take first position this weekend if they leave Partick Thistle with full points on Friday night.

Leaders Arbroath, who are two points ahead of ICT and Killie, are away to fellow promotion contenders Raith Rovers on Saturday, while the Caley Jags host second-bottom Queen of the South.

Apart from Arbroath, no side has shown consistency over a long period of time.

Dick Campbell’s pace-setters went 12 games unbeaten before losing 1-0 at Ayr last weekend.

At the end of November into December, Inverness won three league games in a row, but those are their only victories over a 14-match stretch.

With trips to Dunfermline and Kilmarnock following the Queens’ test, head coach Dodds knows they must get back to adding three points as often as possible.

Winning run is Billy Dodds’ goal

He said: “We had three wins on the trot recently and that propelled us to the top of the league, so we’re looking for something like that again. It will be hard.

“We have another home game this weekend – we will see where that takes us.

“It will be nip and tuck all the way. There are too many teams in it for one side to disappear.

“Queen of the South will be tough. We’ve had two good victories against them this season and we hope to make it a third because we need to win games.

“We’re hoping to keep the pressure on. We’re still in there and that’s not a bad thing.”

Draws keeping ICT in top two spots

As well as their three wins, ICT have drawn eight of those last 14 games, losing three.

Although looking to come out on top, Dodds feels not losing against Arbroath and Raith Rovers over the past fortnight has been important.

He added: “Draws can be frustrating, but they can also be good draws. You want to win your home games especially, but Arbroath away, in those windy conditions, then Raith at home, are good points.

“Raith are a hard nut to crack and you can understand why they are sitting third before today. They are pushing for the title. While it is disappointing not to take three points, it could be a good point.”

Strong options boost for Dodds

After a Covid outbreak at Inverness last month, players have been returning to the fold, such as Reece McAlear, whose late strike earned the 1-1 draw against Raith on Saturday.

Dodds, who is seeking to sign one or two players this month, stressed he needs to have options at his disposal in order to maintain their title push.

He said: “It was nice to have a stronger bench. We had to change it, but this is a squad game. There are boys here who are all in it together.

“I put on Manny Duku and he was trying to get behind them against his old team.

The club can now confirm the ticket arrangements for our home match against Queen of the South on Saturday 15th January. This game will take place under the restricted capacity of 500. 👉 https://t.co/CfojkZraDQ pic.twitter.com/rHm1KEpXZI — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 10, 2022

“The subs all played their parts, but the squad all played their parts. We don’t have a big squad and we need all of them.

“They have all chipped in this season and I hope that continues.”