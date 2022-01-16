Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fresh options for Caley Thistle Women as side seek to strike back from cup rout

By Paul Chalk
January 16, 2022, 6:00 am
It was a tough day for Caley Thistle Women as they lost 14-0 at Hamilton in the Scottish Women's Cup on Sunday. Photograph by Ian Steele Photography
Boss Karen Mason insists Caley Thistle can turn hurt into hunger when they return to Championship North action on Sunday.

With her squad badly affected with Covid, injuries and player unavailability last weekend, the Inverness team suffered a scorching Scottish Women’s Cup 14-0 hammering at Hamilton, who play two tiers higher in SWPL 1.

The Accies are bottom of their division, while ICT are chasing down promotion from their league in second spot when they travel to seventh-placed Grampian this weekend with a bolstered pool.

Hamilton’s reward for easing into the fourth round is a tough tie away to Glasgow City, who are second in SWPL 1, just two points behind Rangers.

The Lanarkshire rout was not the only high scoreline in the cup, with Stenhousemuir thumped 14-1 by Rangers, Hearts hitting 13 without reply at Gleniffer Thistle, Spartans winning 11-0 against Morton and Glasgow City beating Queen’s Park 9-0.

Tara McGonigle was the star of the New Douglas Park clash, scoring five times, while there were hat-tricks for Lauren Evans and Josephine Giard, with their other scorers on a punishing day for the Highlanders being Tiree Burchill, Fiona Cullie and Megan Quigley.

Main target was to fulfil cup fixture

Mason explained the build-up to Sunday’s tie was fraught with trouble and they were just happy to get the game over with, despite the punishing result.

She said: “Our main focus was to get the game played on Sunday. We had four girls who had just come out of 10 days of isolation. We only had two players on the bench and we didn’t have a training session last week because of the snow.

“It wasn’t ideal preparation in any way, but it did allow some girls to get some minutes in.

“It might have been a bit more respectable had we had a stronger team out. Hamilton are two leagues above us and they train five times a week, whereas we’re twice a week. They have internationalists, we don’t, so it was very difficult to be pitched in against them.

“It gave some of the girls a chance to experience what it might be like at that level, and of playing at New Douglas Park.

“Hamilton saw the tie as one where there was definitely no upset. They took no prisoners and every mistake we made we got punished.

“Yes, the scoreline was not flattering in any way for us, but Hamilton were ruthless. For us, it was a case of getting the 90 minutes over with and it will in no way define the rest of our season.”

Seeking second win over Grampian

In fact, the manager has been delighted this week with the attitude of her squad, many of who returned to the fold at training with a renewed sense of purpose.

She added: “At training on Tuesday, you’d never have thought we’d got thumped 14-0.

“It was all positive and really good and it shows we’re ready to bounce back. We were never going to win the cup, so we’re focused on what we can control. Three points at Grampian would show we’ve bounced back from Sunday.

“We put in a great performance against Grampian at the Caledonian Stadium (a 12-2 win in September). It was an unbelievable display on a great occasion.

“We know we can win against them. We should be winning against them, so there will be an expectation we go there on Sunday and take home three points.”

Mason should have a closer to full squad, with the main absentee being Nicola Ross, who is sidelined with injury.

 

 

