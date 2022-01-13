Fans’ cash could make difference in title chase, admits Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds

An error occurred. Please try again.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds admits shutting out Championship fans this weekend could be the difference between winning the title or not.

The Scottish Government this week confirmed from Monday – when the Scottish Premiership resumes with Celtic v Hibs – capacity attendances will be allowed.

Pleas from Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock, who meet at Firhill on Friday night, have been supported by fellow Championship clubs, including ICT.

This 👇🏼 https://t.co/bqtfCnSmus — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 12, 2022

With an average home gate of just over 1,800, the Highlanders would love that backing for Saturday’s crunch clash against Queen of the South.

As well as the vocal encouragement, it would bring in vital funds at a time when all clubs are seeking to strengthen their pools.

The Highlanders are looking to add one or two players in the January window and, with every pound a prisoner, it could make all the difference as Dodds tries to add to his title-chasing squad.

Kilmarnock, for example, have signed former Caley Jags striker Daniel Mackay on loan from Hibs as Derek McInnes’ first Rugby Park capture.

Crowds could pay for extra player

When asked about the impact of having less fans coming through the gates, he said: “Does having no fans impact the budget? It doesn’t help it.

📺 Streaming Info This Saturday's match against Queen of the South will be live on https://t.co/8eSzkdctwR for Season Ticket Holders and on PPV Streaming Info👉 https://t.co/7NUg0uzgoP pic.twitter.com/kaAkyAHY7a — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 12, 2022

“We don’t have an abundance of cash and we could be doing with getting crowds in.

“The chairman has been brilliant, but it might make the difference to bringing someone in.

“We have funds to get people in but without crowds it puts pressure on the club. We need to have fans because it brings revenue and that might be the difference between getting a player or not.

“It’s not easy in terms of finance and the pressure on the club to sign two or three players. We have to spend it wisely.

“Could it be the difference between us winning the title? It could.

“I still think we have a really good squad, but it could be the difference. I believe in the boys, but I would like to add to it.

“We are still competitive when we have the full squad available and we will give anyone a game.”

Premiership sides can cash in

Dodds would love crowds to be allowed back into Championship games beyond the 500 cap – but doesn’t expect it to happen.

The Inverness boss, however, is not banking it on, with all top-flight clubs set to experience fuller crowds next Monday and Tuesday.

He said: “I would love it, but do I think will happen? Probably not.

“I don’t see what difference a couple of days is going to make.

“Is it going to make any difference, especially when it’s Championship football getting played just know.

“I feel for the Championship clubs because we all need revenue in and it would help, but that’s the way it is. I don’t think it will happen, but I would love it to happen.”

‘Bigger need’ in the Championship

And the former Scotland, Aberdeen and Rangers striker insists the need for more cash to come in through the turnstiles in certainly greater in the second tier.

He added: “I think from a playing point of view, just talking about standing at the sidelines as a manager, and my staff standing at the sidelines, to the players out on the pitch, it would make a difference there. And I think it would also make a difference to the clubs.

“Do the politicians recognise this? Not really. So, I don’t think it will happen, which is a pity.

“It’s come a couple of days too late for us on Monday, which just happens to be obviously the start of the Premiership again.

“I’m glad for the Premiership clubs, I’m absolutely delighted they’re going to get revenue, what about the Championship clubs?

“I think they have a bigger need. I don’t think will happen, but it would be great if it did.”