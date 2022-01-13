Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Kilmarnock snap up ex-Caley Jags young gun Daniel Mackay on loan from Hibs

By Paul Chalk
January 13, 2022, 12:32 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 12:38 pm
Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers.
Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers for ICT.

Former Caley Thistle starlet Daniel Mackay has left Hibs to join Kilmarnock on loan in the Scottish Championship.

The 20-year-old forward has been snapped up by new Killie boss Derek McInnes to add firepower as the Ayrshire side aim to see off ICT, Arbroath, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle for the title.

The young gun needs game and new Hibs manager Shaun Maloney feels a stint at Rugby Park can get him firing.

Mackay signed for Hibs from Caley Thistle in May 2021, on a four-year deal, but has made just six competitive appearances and scored in their 2-1 victory over FC Santa Coloma in Andorra back in July.

When breaking through for the Highlanders, he netted 12 goals in 57 games for the Scottish Championship club, including a great individual effort against Ross County in the Scottish Cup.

Killie, who are only behind second-placed ICT on goal difference, can overtake Arbroath at the top of the league on Friday night if they win at Partick Thistle.

Inverness face Queen of the South on Saturday, while Arbroath visit Raith.

Scottish Cup: Ross County 1 – 3 Inverness CT

A brilliant goal from Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Daniel MacKay as a long ball up finds the young winger but he still has loads to do! 👏👇

Posted by BBC Sport Scotland on Friday, 2 April 2021

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal