Kilmarnock snap up ex-Caley Jags young gun Daniel Mackay on loan from Hibs

Former Caley Thistle starlet Daniel Mackay has left Hibs to join Kilmarnock on loan in the Scottish Championship.

The 20-year-old forward has been snapped up by new Killie boss Derek McInnes to add firepower as the Ayrshire side aim to see off ICT, Arbroath, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle for the title.

Good luck for the rest of the season, Dan 💪 — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 13, 2022

The young gun needs game and new Hibs manager Shaun Maloney feels a stint at Rugby Park can get him firing.

Mackay signed for Hibs from Caley Thistle in May 2021, on a four-year deal, but has made just six competitive appearances and scored in their 2-1 victory over FC Santa Coloma in Andorra back in July.

When breaking through for the Highlanders, he netted 12 goals in 57 games for the Scottish Championship club, including a great individual effort against Ross County in the Scottish Cup.

Killie, who are only behind second-placed ICT on goal difference, can overtake Arbroath at the top of the league on Friday night if they win at Partick Thistle.

Inverness face Queen of the South on Saturday, while Arbroath visit Raith.