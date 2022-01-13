Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Robbie Deas: St Johnstone have bid for Caley Thistle defender rejected – reports

By Jamie Durent
January 13, 2022, 7:41 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 8:38 pm
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas

St Johnstone have reportedly had a £150,000 offer rejected by Caley Thistle for centre-back Robbie Deas.

The Perth side, who sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, are keen to land the Inverness defender this month according to the Herald and have already had two bids rejected.

But the Highland capital outfit are seemingly reluctant to do business this month.

Deas has become a firm favourite during his stay the Caledonian Stadium after signing a three-year deal in 2020.

He came through the ranks at Celtic but impressed on loan spells at Cowdenbeath and then Alloa Athletic, which prompted then-Caley Jags manager John Robertson to move for Deas.

Primarily a centre-back, Deas has also enjoyed a role at left-back and his form earned him a call-up to the Scotland under-21s last year.

Saints would be keen to sign Deas to boost their chances of avoiding the drop while Caley Thistle need him as part of their push to gain promotion from the Championship.

It would not be the first time Inverness have been raided by St Johnstone, having seen both Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart head down the A9 and become Scottish Cup winners with Callum Davidson’s side.

