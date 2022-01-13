Robbie Deas: St Johnstone have bid for Caley Thistle defender rejected – reports

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have reportedly had a £150,000 offer rejected by Caley Thistle for centre-back Robbie Deas.

The Perth side, who sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, are keen to land the Inverness defender this month according to the Herald and have already had two bids rejected.

But the Highland capital outfit are seemingly reluctant to do business this month.

Deas has become a firm favourite during his stay the Caledonian Stadium after signing a three-year deal in 2020.

He came through the ranks at Celtic but impressed on loan spells at Cowdenbeath and then Alloa Athletic, which prompted then-Caley Jags manager John Robertson to move for Deas.

Primarily a centre-back, Deas has also enjoyed a role at left-back and his form earned him a call-up to the Scotland under-21s last year.

Saints would be keen to sign Deas to boost their chances of avoiding the drop while Caley Thistle need him as part of their push to gain promotion from the Championship.

It would not be the first time Inverness have been raided by St Johnstone, having seen both Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart head down the A9 and become Scottish Cup winners with Callum Davidson’s side.