Caley Thistle linked with English forward Jahmal Hector-Ingram

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have been linked with a move for English striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram.

The 23-year-old is formerly of Derby County, but has been a free agent since being released by the English Championship side last summer.

Hector-Ingram was previously a youth player at West Ham, before making the switch to the Rams in 2019.

He made eight substitute appearances during his time at Pride Park, and spent time on loan with Stevenage last season.

In a report by the Daily Record, it has been suggested Inverness boss Billy Dodds is weighing up a move for Hector-Ingram in a bid to bolster his strikeforce.

Billy Mckay is Caley Jags’ leading scorer with 12 goals, while Manny Duku and Lewis Jamieson are also among the Highlanders’ attacking options.