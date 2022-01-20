Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle linked with English forward Jahmal Hector-Ingram

By Andy Skinner
January 20, 2022, 6:14 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 6:19 pm
Billy Dodds
Billy Dodds

Caley Thistle have been linked with a move for English striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram.

The 23-year-old is formerly of Derby County, but has been a free agent since being released by the English Championship side last summer.

Hector-Ingram was previously a youth player at West Ham, before making the switch to the Rams in 2019.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

He made eight substitute appearances during his time at Pride Park, and spent time on loan with Stevenage last season.

In a report by the Daily Record, it has been suggested Inverness boss Billy Dodds is weighing up a move for Hector-Ingram in a bid to bolster his strikeforce.

Billy Mckay is Caley Jags’ leading scorer with 12 goals, while Manny Duku and Lewis Jamieson are also among the Highlanders’ attacking options.

