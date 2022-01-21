Caley Thistle add Logan Chalmers on loan from Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have signed Dundee United midfielder Logan Chalmers on loan for the rest of the season.

Chalmers is a highly-rated product of United’s youth academy, with the 21-year-old having already racked up 40 senior appearances for his hometown club.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm the signing of forward Logan Chalmers on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season. 👉 https://t.co/9jXZ9h0NC6 pic.twitter.com/NxrfUPDH8Y — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 21, 2022

Injury issues have limited his game time this season however, with a Boxing Day substitute appearance against Hibernian his only action since October.

The Scotland under-21 international will now spend the rest of the campaign with Billy Dodds’ Highlanders, and could feature in Saturday’s Championship trip to Dunfermline.

His addition follows the loan capture of Bristol City attacker Sam Pearson earlier in the day.