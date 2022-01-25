Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Versatile loan capture Sam Pearson eager to aid Caley Thistle’s title push

By Paul Chalk
January 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 11:24 am
Bristol City's Sam Pearson, who made his ICT debut at Dunfermline after moving north on loan until the end of the season.
Bristol City loan signing Sam Pearson hopes attacking versatility can see him score game time at Caley Thistle.

The 20-year-old moved from the English Championship to Scotland’s second-tier on Friday and was handed his debut from the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

The Wales under-21 international has been kicking his heels at Ashton Gate, having yet to feature for City this season after making five appearances last term.

Sam Pearson warming up before making his Inverness debut at Dunfermline.

A call from his agent with the chance to join the Highlanders until May was too good an opportunity to turn down.

And Pearson hopes the variety of attacking positions he can play in will help ensure he gets minutes on the pitch under head coach Billy Dodds.

He said: “As long as I’m playing I will do a job anywhere.

“I am more of a winger, I like to dribble and get past the man. I can play right wing-back, striker, left wing-back, anywhere. Wherever the manager wants me to play, I’ll do my best.”

Warm welcome in the Highlands

Pearson explained as soon as the deal was done, he was online to learn all about his team-mates for the next few months.

He said: “I haven’t been involved in the first-team at Bristol City for a while and I thought I needed a change of scenery, to see new faces and play first-team football.

“On Thursday morning, I got a text from my agent and he said Inverness were interested.

“A few hours later I said, ‘yeah’. The next day I was on a flight up, I met everyone and they welcomed me.

“That night I was on YouTube searching, seeing how they played, how good they are and opponents, as well as looking at the table.”

Pearson eager to help title push

And the lure of joining a side pushing for promotion, three points off top spot right now, was the driving force in Pearson’s decision to opt for Caley Thistle.

He added: “The main reason I have come here is to join a side fighting for promotion and the title. That will be good for me personally, if we get promoted and win the title.

“It was disappointing with the result on Saturday, but when we play next weekend (at Kilmarnock), hopefully we can get the win.

“I think (against Dunfermline) we got pushed back a lot and were too defensive. We couldn’t do that all half, we needed to get up the pitch and keep the ball.

“That was the most frustrating thing when I came on.”

